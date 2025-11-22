Huddersfield Giants have confirmed their 2026 squad numbers – with Niall Evalds taking the number one shirt amidst a new-look starting backline.

The Giants struggled for consistency in 2025 under Luke Robinson, and have made a number of signings from the NRL and Super League in a bid to surge back up the table next year.

Several of those have been handed starting shirts in Robinson’s squad numbers, with Evalds becoming the new number one, replacing Jacob Gagai. Gagai moves to three to take the shirt vacated by Oldham-bound Jake Bibby.

Fellow overseas star Taane Milne also has a new number, with Milne wearing number four as Liam Sutcliffe drops down to number 19 following an injury-hit first season in West Yorkshire.

The other new signing to take a starting shirt is forward Asher O’Donnell, who will wear number 11 in 2026. Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune retain the six and seven jerseys respectively.

The Giants’ other new signings, Mathieu Cozza, Chris Patolo and Olly Russell take numbers 20, 23 and 32. Prodigious youngster George Flanagan takes the 21 shirt vacated by retiring club captain and Huddersfield legend Leroy Cudjoe.

Tom Burgess will once again wear 10 as he spearheads Huddersfield’s pack charge in 2026, with mid-season recruit from 2025, Tristan Powell, going up to number eight in a new-look starting front row with hooker Zac Woolford retaining the number nine shirt.

Huddersfield squad numbers: 1. Niall Evalds, 2. Adam Swift, 3. Jacob Gagai, 4. Taane Milne, 5. Sam Halsall, 6. Tui Lolohea, 7. Adam Clune, 8. Tristan Powell, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Tom Burgess, 11. Asher O’Donnell, 12. Sam Hewitt, 13. Harry Rushton, 14. Fenton Rogers, 15. Matty English, 16. George King, 17. Joe Greenwood, 18. Kieran Rush, 19. Liam Sutcliffe, 20. Mathieu Cozza, 21. George Flanagan Jr, 22. Jack Billington, 23. Chris Patolo, 24. Connor Carr, 25. Jacob Algar, 26. Archie Sykes, 27. Marshall Land, 28. Logan Blacker, 32 Olly Russell

