Huddersfield coach warns players to ‘stop being victims’ in warning shot
Huddersfield coach Jim Lenihan was given a first-hand viewing of how far away the Giants are from being Super League contenders on Friday – before telling his players to ‘stop being victims’.
The Giants were hammered 52-0 by West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos to leave them marooned to the bottom of the table as the midway point in the year approaches.
Huddersfield have won just two of their first 12 league matches, and their season already looks to be over before the break for the Challenge Cup final has taken place.
Lenihan arrived in the country this week and took charge of just one session before the heavy defeat at AMT Headingley, but it was brutally obvious about the disparity between the team he has inherited and the leading contenders at the Super League summit.
‘Stop being victims’
And Lenihan pulled no punches in his assessment about the squad he has and the state Huddersfield finds itself in – before firing a warning shot to his players about their mentality.
“That was probably an accurate statement of where we’re at right now,” he told reporters after the game. “It’s hard coming to Leeds, playing a good side. The outcome was disappointing but it shows where we’ve got to do a lot of hard work. There’s no shortcut or magic bullet.
“If anything, my arrival was more of a disruption than anything else. We’ve got to stop being victims and blaming.. This is where we’re at and only hard work is going to get us to where we want to go.
“This is a line in the sand of where we’re at and improvement comes from here.”
A huge test next for Huddersfield
Huddersfield’s next game after the break for the Challenge Cup final is a big one: a tie against Toulouse at home, the team who currently sit one place above the Giants in 13th at the time of writing.
Lenihan admitted he will be able to have more of an impact on his side with a break between fixtures, and there is the prospect of some key players returning for that fixture.
When asked how much he was able to impact Friday night’s defeat, he said: “Not a lot, we’ve come in light with only one training session. We miss a weekend now and we’ll have about five sessions going into the next game against Toulouse so I’ll get a few fingerprints over that one. We’ll have three or four blokes back in the side which helps but the hard work doesn’t stop.
“There’s no need to start shouting yet. All I want to see is how we want to represent ourselves physically. We were okay in patches but we really disappointed ourselves in other times. We’ll measure our performance in how we play other than winning or losing right now.”