Huddersfield coach Jim Lenihan was given a first-hand viewing of how far away the Giants are from being Super League contenders on Friday – before telling his players to ‘stop being victims’.

The Giants were hammered 52-0 by West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos to leave them marooned to the bottom of the table as the midway point in the year approaches.

Huddersfield have won just two of their first 12 league matches, and their season already looks to be over before the break for the Challenge Cup final has taken place.

Lenihan arrived in the country this week and took charge of just one session before the heavy defeat at AMT Headingley, but it was brutally obvious about the disparity between the team he has inherited and the leading contenders at the Super League summit.

‘Stop being victims’

And Lenihan pulled no punches in his assessment about the squad he has and the state Huddersfield finds itself in – before firing a warning shot to his players about their mentality.