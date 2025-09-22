Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson believes Leigh Leopards could cause an upset in the play-offs: but has backed former club Wigan Warriors to go all the way again.

Leigh beat the Giants 30-16 at the Leopards’ Den on Friday night in the pair’s final round of the ‘regular’ campaign.

That victory rubber-stamped a third-place finish for Adrian Lam’s side, with that the best the club have ever fared in Super League to date.

They will now host Wakefield Trinity in an eliminator tie this coming Friday evening, September 26, as the play-offs get underway.

Huddersfield coach delivers play-offs verdict as Leigh tipped for success amid glowing praise

Having finished 10th on the Super League ladder in Robinson’s first full season in charge, Huddersfield won’t be involved in the play-offs.

Speaking post-match at the Leopards’ Den, the Giants head coach and plenty of praise for their conquerors, who have now achieved top six finishes in each of the three years they have been back in Super League.

Robinson said: “They’re a really good team who I think are going to cause some other teams difficulty in the play-offs.

“(Lachlan) Lam is probably the best half in the country at the moment or in Super League.

“I think they’ve got threats all over the field, they’re a really well-coached side and Lammy (Adrian Lam) is an exceptional coach.

“We were fortunate tonight that (Edwin) Ipape wasn’t playing, but when him and Lam are firing for Leigh, I think they’ve got a chance.”

The Leopards were beaten at Hull KR in the eliminators back in 2023 before going on to exit at the semi-final stage last year following a heavy defeat away against neighbours Wigan, the eventual champions.

If Lam’s side are victorious against Wakefield, they will again travel to Wigan in the semi-finals this term: and it is the Cherry and Whites who Robinson is backing to go all the way having been crowned champions in back-to-back years.

Having played 47 games for the Warriors between 2002 and 2004 at the start of his playing career, Robinson added: “I think Wigan are probably the favourites.

“If Bevan French and Jai Field play well, then they play well, and obviously they’re a champion side who have been there and done it.

“But there are teams in there who can make it difficult and can cause problems, and Leigh are one of them.”