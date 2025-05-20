Huddersfield Giants are exploring a deal to sign former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos forward Tristan Powell with immediate effect, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Giants are on the hunt for fresh blood to bolster their squad after a difficult start to 2025. They are also the only Super League club with an active quota spot available, putting them at the front of the queue for new signings from overseas.

And Powell, primarily a front-rower, has emerged as a player of interest for Luke Robinson’s men.

His name has been circulated to Super League clubs before, as recently as the end of last season when his contract with the Storm came to an end.

However, Powell remained in Australia and has been playing in the Queensland Cup with Burleigh Bears. He has subsequently made seven appearances for them this season.

But now, it looks as though a move to England may finally be looming on the horizon.

Powell is only 24 – meaning he is able to move to the UK without requirements on the number of NRL fixtures and therefore produce any complications on securing a visa.

Powell has played enough games in the Queensland Cup over the qualifying period to get a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) – meaning the door for a switch to Super League is firmly open.

He would provide Huddersfield with a huge boost as they look to begin to climb the Super League table.

They are currently 11th with just one win to their name all season ahead of facing St Helens on Friday night.

Powell’s solitary NRL appearance came last season for Melbourne, before he was let go at the end of the 2024 campaign.

But he is a player highly thought of among several Super League clubs, and the Giants may now be closing in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old with immediate effect.