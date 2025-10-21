There will be a new name in Super League in 2026: and York Knights are adamant that they are not joining the elite and simply making up their numbers.

Mark Applegarth and the Knights have recruited heavily already to add more quality to what was already one of, if not the, strongest in the Championship this year.

There are a number of new signings – eight at the time of writing – and many of them slot straight into Applegarth’s side: but not all of them. But how will the Knights line up?

Some are obvious. Jordan Lipp arrives from Australia with a huge reputation and we think he’ll provide strong competition for Toa Mata’afa at fullback, but also compete for a spot in the halves. As it stands right now, he looks a good bet to play half, with Mata’afa retaining the number one shirt.

Ata Hingano will be the other half-back, with Liam Harris and Danny Richardson providing some healthy competition in the spine.

The three-quarter line has been upgraded with the additions of Jon Bennison and Sam Wood, both of whom will almost certainly be starters. Kieran Buchanan and Scott Galeano, mainstays of York’s success in 2025, complete the backline as it stands for us.

There will be a new-look starting front row, with marquee addition Paul Vaughan leading the pack and Justin Sangare likely pushing for a start too after an impressive year with Salford in testing circumstances. Paul McShane will sandwich in alongside them after deciding to go again in 2026 for one last year as a Super League player.

Another new signing, Josh Griffin, will look to continue his strong form at Wakefield in North Yorkshire next year, while Jesse Dee is probably the favourite to take the other back-row spot at the minute.

Veteran forward Jordan Thompson keeps the 13 shirt at the minute, with four more mainstays of the 2025 season making up a bench of Mitch Clark, Jack Martin, Oli Field and Sam Cook: though a change is definitely going to come in terms of further arrivals.

But make no mistake; there are many more signings to come – some big names too. This team will look very different come February but in the here and now, here’s how we think York line up.. is it strong enough to compete in Super League?

York’s strongest 17 as it stands: Toa Mata’afa; Jon Bennison, Sam Wood, Kieran Buchanan, Scott Galeano, Ata Hingano, Jordan Lipp, Paul Vaughan, Paul McShane, Justin Sangare, Josh Griffin, Jesse Dee, Jordan Thompson. Subs: Mitch Clark, Sam Cook, Oli Field, Jack Martin.