How will Super League’s 13th and 14th clubs for 2026 be selected?

It is the most seismic development British rugby league has seen.. well, this month, at least.

Despite some suggestions that the competition would remain at 12 teams in 2026, an expansion to 14 was always on the cards – and that has now proved to be the case.

But few could have imagined it happening the way it did in Leeds on Monday afternoon, with confirmation that an independent panel would effectively handpick the two teams they felt best met a set of undisclosed criteria.

Love Rugby League has been told by multiple Championship clubs that they have no idea what that criteria is going to entail – and they do not know when they will be told exactly what they have to do.

But as a starting point, there may be a hint in the recent past – 2020, to be exact. That was the last time Super League used unconventional methods to elevate a team from the Championship – though it was out of necessity at that time, thanks to Toronto Wolfpack’s demise.

Super League launched a tender process to invite clubs to put their case forward to be the 12th team, which Leigh eventually won amidst competition from clubs including Bradford, London and York – all of whom will be in the mix again this time.

Love Rugby League has been told that while the criteria is not fixed – and nowhere close – the make-up of any panel could well be similar to five years ago.

Back then, it was chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine – the same man who will chair this panel, too. In 2020, there were three representatives from Super League and three from the Rugby Football League.

It could be similar this time, with three from RL Commercial and three from the RFL. Those individuals would have experience in a variety of fields including commercial activity, finance and performance.

Five years ago, clubs had to meet a certain set of minimum standards just to qualify. They were:

The club was in Super League or the Championship’s top six in either 2018 or 2019

The stadium has an operational capacity of at least 5,000

The club averages at least 2,000 spectators in the last two seasons (2018 and 2019)

A similar set of figures will likely be required to be met as a baseline this year, too.

They were then assessed on the following areas:

Market Size and Commercial Potential

Future Performance and Growth Plans

Playing Performance

Facilities and ability to host live TV Broadcast and key partners

Finance and Sustainability

Ownership, Management and Governance

All of those fields will likely be considered again – with particular emphasis on areas one and six, you would imagine.

Super League needs two strong commercially viable teams if it is to deliver a strong broadcast deal from 2027 onwards. It also needs two financially resourceful clubs – not least because they may be asked to self-fund their first year in the competition.