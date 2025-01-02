Wigan Warriors’ 2025 squad depth analysed, including recruitment and retention review

Wigan Warriors have 33 members in their first-team squad for 2025 – with the Grand Slam winners having an abundance of strength in depth across the park.

The Warriors, who enjoyed a historic quadruple of trophies last term, have made just one new signing ahead of the new season in the shape of young back-rower George Hirst from League 1 champions Oldham.

Whilst Wigan have been fairly quiet in terms of recruitment, they have been active when it comes to retention – with the Cherry and Whites having tied down a number of their key players on long-term deals such as Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Liam Marshall and Bevan French to name just a few.

And there’s a plethora of young talent that has been promoted to Matt Peet’s first-team from the club’s famed academy pathway.

Here, Love Rugby League analyses Peet’s squad and how it is shaping up ahead of the 2025 season…

Fullbacks (2)

Jai Field, Nathan Hodkinson

The Warriors are well stocked for fullback options should star man Field pick up an injury or suspension at some stage during the season. Young gun Hodkinson is highly thought of at the club and will be looking to make his first-team debut, whilst centre Zach Eckersley and half-back French are more than capable of playing at fullback.

Wingers (3)

Abbas Miski, Liam Marshall, Jacob Douglas

Again, wing is a position the Warriors have covered well. Lebanon star Miski and England international Marshall have topped Super League’s try-scoring charts over the last two seasons, whilst Douglas is a promising youngster who made his first-team debut last season. If needed, Eckersley could also slot in on the wing, having been a sprinter in his youth!

Centres (4)

Jake Wardle applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2024

Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Zach Eckersley, Nathan Lowe

Wigan boast one of the best centre pairings in Super League with goal-kicker Keighran and England international Wardle. Those two will be the starters for Peet’s side if fit and available, you suspect, but they’ve got the highly-rated Eckersley snapping at their heels for a spot in the 17. Youngster Lowe is also one to watch, having progressed through the club’s youth ranks and he is preparing for his first season in a full-time environment.

Half-backs (3)

Bevan French, Harry Smith, Jack Farrimond

Australian superstar French and England international Smith were one of – if not – the best half-back pairing in Super League last season. They will look to pick up where they left off in 2025 but hot prospect Farrimond is also waiting in the wings. Farrimond, another talent off the conveyer belt from the club’s production line, impressed during his handful of appearances in the first-team last year and looks to be one to watch over the next couple of years as he gets accustomed to regular Super League action.

Props (10)

Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Eseh, Harvey Makin, Tiaki Chan, Kian McDermott

It’s fair to say the Warriors are blessed for options when it comes to options in the front-row department. They have strength in depth all over the park, but especially at prop. England duo Havard and Thompson were two of the premiere props in the comp in 2024: and will look to lay the platform again. But there’s a plethora of talent on the bench, too – with the likes of Mago, Byrne, Dupree and Hill bringing plenty of firepower to Peet’s forward pack. Sam Eseh, who arrived from Wakefield ahead of last season, will be looking to make his debut for the Warriors this year.

Hookers (3)

Brad O’Neill, Kruise Leeming, Tom Forber

O’Neill, who recently signed a long-term contract extension with his boyhood club, is set to be Wigan’s starting nine for many years to come but he will miss the start of the season through injury. Not to worry though, Wigan fans: you’ve got two very good hookers in Leeming and Forber who will continue to step up to the plate – just as they did in the second half of last season.

Back-rowers (6)

Junior Nsemba celebrating a Wigan Warriors victory in 2024

Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Sam Walters, Lukas Mason, George Hirst

Towering forward Nsemba was a sensation in 2024 and was rewarded with a long-term contract at the end of it. He has been given the No. 11 jersey for 2025 and will again link up with captain Farrell in what is a formidable back-row pairing. Veteran forward Isa will enter his 10th season with the Warriors, whilst Walters offers a different dimension whether he starts or features from the bench. Mason has been promoted from the academy, whilst Hirst is the club’s only new signing having arrived from Oldham.

Loose forwards (2)

Kaide Ellis, Taylor Kerr

What a year it was for Ellis, who has made a seamless transition into the No. 13 role with Wigan. He was one of the best loose forwards in Super League last season – with Peet singing his praises on a number of occasions in his press conferences. Kerr is one to keep an eye out for, too. He has been a shining light in the club’s academy over the last couple of years and will be hoping to make his debut at some stage during 2025.

