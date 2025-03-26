Warrington Wolves owner Simon Moran helped play a significant role in delivering this year’s Ashes on home soil, it has emerged.

The series was due to be held in Australia before a dramatic late switch towards the end of last year led to the ARLC and RFL deciding to instead stage the series in England.

And Moran’s role in that has now been revealed. The man who was reportedly influential in the Oasis reunion this summer and the owner of the Wolves was central to not only talks to get the series on, but in selecting some high-profile venues.

Moran has strong connections to major stadia across the UK, and his input reportedly played a role in securing Wembley and Everton’s new site at Bramley-Moore Dock.

And RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones admitted that it was a major boost for the sport to have Moran’s expertise and finance on board.

ASHES 2025 CONFIRMED: REACTION

👉🏻 Why Headingley has been given Ashes nod as venue rationale explained

👉🏻 England mid-season Test update as brave Ashes call made by Shaun Wane

👉🏻 Shaun Wane defends Headingley pick as ‘best Super League ground’ claim made

He said: “He wants this to be a massive success. He’s happy to have given up his team’s time to make this a success. Thanks to Simon, there’s more to come from him and he’ll help with how we market the games. He’s on board in terms of wanting to make it a success.”

Jones admitted the coup of getting Moran involved with promotion was a significant moment.

“He’s supporting us and as I said before, he’s helped us with venues and helped us with marketing and he’s fully on board,” he added.

“It’s a step in the right direction, from my time at RL Commercial, it’s the first time a club owner has come with us like that. I liken it to Wigan and Warrington going to Vegas. He’s been great. He’s an amazing person to spend time with. His brain works differently, he knows it and he gets it.”

READ NEXT

👉🏻 St Helens ‘make enquiries’ to Canberra Raiders enforcer for 2026

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils star bids emotional exit to club as departures continue

👉🏻 Hull KR-Wigan combined 13: Rovers have the edge but Bevan French left out