Saturday evening’s Super League Grand Final between Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves (6pm KO) will be shown live in the UK by Sky Sports and Super League+.

Trinity and Wire do battle at Old Trafford, with the pair both vying for their first-ever Super League title and a new name guaranteed to be put on the trophy.

Coverage of the showpiece – which is expected to have a crowd of over 70,000 – will come live on Sky from 5pm, an hour prior to kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Sports+ TV channel will both show all of the broadcaster’s coverage, which will also be available in Ultra HD.

As has been the case over the last few years, the Grand Final is also able to watch live in other areas of the world via numerous broadcasters – with SuperLeague+ providing a global pay-per-view platform priced at a one-off match fee of £7.99.

Elsewhere, broadcast deals have been struck in a number of key territories including Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands, Mainland Europe and the Middle East.

Sport Media Group will show the Grand Final on their Sport 1 channel across Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia courtesy of a deal brokered by IMG.

Sportdigital are providing German-language coverage across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Australia and the USA can tune in via Fox Sports, Canada via SportsNet, the Caribbean via FlowSports, Papua New Guinea via NBCTV and New Zealand via the Pacific Media Network NZ.

BBC to produce highlights show

Super League’s free-to-air broadcast partner, the BBC, do not have the rights to show the Grand Final live.

However, they do compile an extended hour-long highlights show/package which will be aired twice before then being made available on iPlayer.

That highlights production will first be played on the Red Button channel at 11pm on Saturday evening, circa three hours after the final hooter sounds.

Then, it will be available to watch on BBC Two on Sunday afternoon (October 4) at 1.45pm.