Wigan Warriors and Hull KR will do battle in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, and the game will be broadcast across the globe.

2025’s Grand Final is a repeat of the one we saw 12 months ago which saw Wigan come out on top 9-2 at the Theatre of Dreams.

This time around, the Warriors are faced with a Hull KR side that have already lifted both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield this term, ending the club’s long wait for a major honour.

Accordingly, the Robins will now aim to clinch their first-ever Super League title, and with it, a historic treble.

Here’s all of the broadcast information you need for Saturday’s showpiece…

How to watch 2025 Super League Grand Final with Sky Sports and BBC coverage

First things first, the game itself kicks off at 6pm (BST) on Saturday, October 11.

Here in the UK, Sky Sports have exclusive access to screen the game live.

Shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and on the Sky Sports+ Main Channel, their coverage begins an hour prior to kick-off at 5pm.

Notably, coverage on Main Event will run through to 8.30pm and will include post-match interviews as well as the trophy lift.

The coverage on the Sky Sports+ Main Channel will end at 8pm prompt, so if you’re watching on there, be prepared to flick over to Main Event for all of the post-match ongoings.

Notably, this is the same for the ‘Ultra HD’ versions of those two channels on Sky.

The BBC do not have access to show Saturday’s Grand Final live, but as part of their free-to-air broadcast deal, will compile an hour-long show.

That show will include highlights of the Grand Final, and will be aired on BBC Two the following day (Sunday, October 12) between 1 and 2pm.

Elsewhere, it’s been announced that Saturday evening’s Super League showpiece is set to be shown across five countries in eastern Europe and the Baltic States as part of a new deal with Sport Media Group brokered by IMG.

This year’s Grand Final will be screened live in Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia as well as in German across Germany, Austria and Switzerland through Sportdigital.

Australia and the USA will be able to watch via Fox Sports, Canada via SportsNet, across the Caribbean via SportsMax, through the Pacific via Digicel, in South East Asia via Premier Sports and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via Dubai TV.