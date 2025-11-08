The full voting for the Ashes Player of the Series has now been revealed, with the Kangaroos dominating the shortlist with five players.

The shortlist was chosen by a select group of journalists from across the respective press packs, with six from the UK and five from Australia named.

Cameron Munster dominates polling for Fulton-Reilly award as full shortlist revealed

Kangaroos star Cameron Munster topped the list, seeing him win the newly-named Fulton-Reilly award in the process, after securing seven of the 11 votes from the selection panel.

Munster was full value for the award, and head coach Kevin Walters was full of praise for the Melbourne Storm half-back.

“I’m really pleased for him,” said the Kangaroos boss. “It was disappointing for him to lose the Grand Final (with Melbourne), but he’s bounced back and finished the season off on a real positive with winning the series and also getting Player of the Series.

“He’s had a big year, representitive-wise, and I’m really happy for him because he’s one of those players that keeps you honest as a coach and keeps you on your toes.”

Test Three Man of the Match, Harry Grant, finished second in the polling, with the hooker receiving two votes.

Rounding off the shortlist, back-rower Angus Crichton and full-back Reece Walsh finished joint-third with one vote apiece. Walsh was also named Man of the Match in Test One at Wembley, while Crichton tallied three full 80 minute shifts across the series and was a consistent performer for the Kangaroos across the tour.

Australia clinched a series whitewash in the first Ashes series since 2003, beating England 24-6 in Test One at Wembley, 14-4 in Test Two at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and 30-8 in Test Three at Headingley Stadium.

