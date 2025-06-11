After the euphoria of winning at Wembley in last weekend’s Challenge Cup final, Hull KR return to Super League action this weekend with the prospect of a real hangover.

Given the emotion that came with their historic win over Warrington Wolves, it’s perhaps not unrealistic to expect that Willie Peters’ side won’t be at their blistering best against Catalans Dragons.

Does history tell us whether or not that’s likely to be the case? Here’s how the last seven winners at Wembley have got on in their first game back in league action..

2024: Wigan Warriors

Last year’s all-conquering quadruple winners were in the midst of a ten-game winning run when they lifted the Challenge Cup last summer.

The following week, however, proved to be one of their most testing games versus opposition few would have backed them to slip up against. Two Liam Marshall tries proved to be pivotal as they won 10-8 at Castleford Tigers.

2023: Leigh Leopards

Leigh didn’t really rotate their troops too much the week after their historic victory against Hull KR in golden point-extra time in the 2023 cup final.

But they didn’t back up well after Wembley at all, losing 30-14 at home to Catalans Dragons. They were then hammered the following week too against Rovers, losing 52-10.

2022: Wigan Warriors

The Warriors were winners in Tottenham three years ago after defeating Huddersfield – and they would back that up with four straight winners after lifting the Challenge Cup.

The first of those was a straightforward 32-12 win against Castleford Tigers.

2021: St Helens

Four years ago, the Super League season was still being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic meaning that St Helens were beneficiaries of a scheduling quirk after defeating Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

They had a free weekend immediately after the cup final, not returning to action until a fortnight after lifting the trophy. In that game, they defeated Hull FC 42-10.

2020: Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos were Wembley winners in the strangest final of them all, behind closed doors against Salford Red Devils in October 2020.

Within six days they were back in Super League action: and it didn’t go well, as they were hammered 40-8 against eventual champions St Helens.

2019: Warrington Wolves

The Wire’s last major trophy came six years ago when they defeated St Helens in the Challenge Cup final in August – but their season unravelled quickly after Wembley.

A much-changed Wire team lost at Salford the following week: and they would win just one of their final four games, limping out in the play-offs.

2018: Catalans Dragons

Catalans’ historic win against Warrington in 2018 was undoubtedly the greatest moment in the club’s history.

Perhaps understandably, the euphoria surrounding that led to a slight hangover – they lost their first three games after winning at Wembley including the Castleford 36-4 the week after victory.