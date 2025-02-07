The 2025 season is already in full swing with the Challenge Cup getting underway, but how will the year ahead pan out?

Well, if you’re already looking ahead to October, Love Rugby League has you covered as we take a look at how the 2025 season will finish – according to AI.

LRL consulted with ChatGPT for this prediction list, and any anger should be directed at them, not us!

Without further ado, here is how ChatGPT thinks the 2025 rugby league season will finish.

Super League

First up, let’s take a look at how ChatGPT thinks the Super League season will go this coming season.

Super League table

1. Wigan Warriors

2. St Helens

3. Warrington Wolves

4. Hull KR

5. Catalans Dragons

6. Leeds Rhinos

7. Leigh Leopards

8. Salford Red Devils

9. Wakefield Trinity

10. Castleford Tigers

11. Hull FC

12. Huddersfield Giants

According to ChatGPT, it’ll be a third successive League Leaders Shield for Matt Peet and the Wigan Warriors, as they sit top of this table. Just below them, St Helens have skyrocketed up the table into second place, despite finishing sixth in 2024, Warrington Wolves remain in third place for another season and Hull KR drop down two spots from 2024 and take up fourth spot.

Rounding up the top six, Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos leapfrog Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils to make the play-offs.

Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers also comfortably survive this season, with ChatGPT predicting them to finish in ninth and 10th respectively.

Hull FC will once again end the campaign in 11th, and Huddersfield Giants could be set for a tough season with Luke Robertson’s side predicted to finish rock bottom of the table.

Grand Final winner: Wigan Warriors

With Wigan and St Helens predicted to fight tooth and nail for top spot this season, it’s no surprise ChatGPT reckons these two will fight it out at Old Trafford in the Grand Final. In this 2020 Grand Final rematch, Peet’s side will exact a measure of revenge, with ChatGPT predicting Wigan will come out on top in the Grand Final and secure that three-peat.

Challenge Cup winner: Wigan Warriors

Whilst the Challenge Cup is already underway, and there have already been a couple of shock results in the historic competition, the big prize at Wembley is what fans will most be focusing on.

But, once again, ChatGPT reckons bitter rivals Wigan and St Helens will meet under the famous arch in the Challenge Cup final, with the Warriors winning their third title in four years.

Championship Grand Final winner: Bradford Bulls

There are also a lot of talking points coming out of the second tier this season, particularly with the removal of the traditional promotion and relegation under the IMG framework, but there is still the Grand Final up for grabs.

This time around, however, ChatGPT thinks Bradford Bulls – under the stewardship of legendary coach Brian Noble – will face Toulouse Olympique in the showpiece event. The French side have lost the past two Grand Finals, and it seems they are set for a third year of heartbreak with the AI tool predicting the Bulls to come out victorious this year.

1895 Cup final winner: Featherstone Rovers

The 1895 Cup is also a major honour up for grabs this season, and it seems this will also have a West Yorkshire tint to it.

ChatGPT reckons the final this year will be contested between Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, however, James Ford’s side come out with the silverware as ChatGPT predicts Fev will beat the Bulls at Wembley.

