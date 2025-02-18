How Super League’s Round 1 attendances in 2025 compare to every previous year as huge record set
Cumulatively, more than 75,000 supporters flocked to grounds to watch Super League’s opening round over the weekend as a new record for the biggest-ever crowd at a Round 1 game was set.
That record was achieved on Thursday night at The Brick Community Stadium in the opening game of the season, where 21,478 watched on as Leigh Leopards beat rivals Wigan Warriors away from home for the first time in 42 years.
For the first time in the history of the competition as the 30th edition of Super League got underway, a game ended 0-0 after 80 minutes.
And after Gareth O’Brien’s Golden Point drop goal won it for the Leopards, that game is now officially Super League’s lowest-scoring encounter of all time.
Elsewhere over the weekend, all bar two of the remaining five top-flight games had five-figure attendances.
More than 15,000 watched Wakefield Trinity’s shock win at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, and over 12,000 were in attendance at the Totally Wicked Stadium later that day for St Helens’ pummelling of Salford Red Devils’ youngsters.
A full run down of the Round 1 results and their attendances from over the weekend can be seen below…
- Wigan Warriors 0-1 Leigh Leopards (AGP) – 21,748
- Leeds Rhinos 12-14 Wakefield Trinity – 15,364
- St Helens 82-0 Salford Red Devils – 12,218
- Hull KR 19-18 Castleford Tigers (AGP) – 11,020
- Catalans Dragons 4-24 Hull FC – 9,273
- Huddersfield Giants 12-20 Warrington Wolves – 5,871
* AGP – After Golden Point
How Super League’s Round 1 attendances in 2025 compare to every previous year
If you had your calculator out, as we did while writing this, you’d have got a total sum of 75,494 when pooling those six attendances.
But cumulatively, how does that tally compare to every previous year of Super League in Round 1?
Well, here’s a pretty handy ranking for you.
The cumulative attendances in all 30 Round 1’s we’ve seen to date are ranked below from lowest to highest, with any important information noted underneath the respective year.
We’ve also included in brackets at the side of each year how many games were played in Round 1. It’s always been either six or seven dependent on the size of the competition, but we still thought it was important to note.
Without further ado, the ranking in full…
30. 2021 – 0 (six games)
COVID-19 broke out in March 2020, and by the time the opening round of the 2021 campaign came around 12 months later, fans still weren’t allowed into grounds. All six games were played behind closed doors at Headingley.
29. 2003 – 46,463 (six games)
28. 1999 – 47,766 (seven games)
27. 2017 – 47,883 (six games)
26. 2001 – 48,119 (six games)
25. 1998 – 49,171 (six games)
24. 2000 – 51,104 (six games)
23. 1996 – 53,879 (six games)
22. 2002 – 54,524 (six games)
21. 1997 – 54,987 (six games)
20. 2019 – 56,736 (six games)
19. 2018 – 56,742 (six games)
18. 2022 – 57,793 (six games)
17. 2011 – 60,214 (seven games)
2011’s opening round saw Magic Weekend take place in Cardiff. 30,891 were in attendance on the Saturday, with 29,323 watching on at the Millennium Stadium on the Sunday. A run down of the games from that weekend can be seen below…
Saturday
- Huddersfield Giants 28-18 Warrington Wolves
- Harlequins 11-4 Catalans Dragons
- Castleford Tigers 40-20 Wakefield Trinity
- St Helens 16-16 Wigan Warriors
Sunday
- Salford City Reds 12-42 Crusaders
- Leeds Rhinos 32-28 Bradford Bulls
- Hull FC 22-34 Hull KR
16. 2008 – 60,320 (six games)
15. 2023 – 61,187 (six games)
14. 2020 – 63,294 (six games) – Double-header involving Toronto at Headingley
Six games took place during the opening round of the 2020 season, but the final two came as a double-header at Headingley, so the crowd there is only counted once.
Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack’s first-ever Super League game ended in a 28-10 defeat to Castleford Tigers before Leeds Rhinos were beaten 30-4 on home soil by Hull FC. The crowd for the double-header was 19,500.
13. 2015 – 63,434 (six games)
12. 2013 – 64,387 (seven games)
11. 2006 – 65,522 (six games)
10. 2005 – 67,031 (six games)
9. 2016 – 68,528 (six games)
8. 2007 – 69,235 (six games)
7. 2004 – 69,499 (six games)
6. 2014 – 72,966 (seven games)
5. 2012 – 73,720 (seven games)
4. 2025 – 75,494 (six games)
3. 2024 – 76,752 (six games)
2. 2009 – 77,911 (seven games)
1. 2010 – 78,090 (seven games)
With 2010 taking the accolade of the highest-ever cumulative Round 1 attendance, we thought it was worthwhile sharing the games and attendances from that year with you…
- Huddersfield Giants 24-12 Bradford Bulls – 9,774
- Leeds Rhinos 10-24 Castleford Tigers – 15,875
- Wigan Warriors 38-6 Crusaders – 13,680
- St Helens 12-32 Hull FC – 12,142
- Hull KR 30-12 Salford City Reds – 9,123
- Wakefield Trinity 28-20 Catalans Dragons – 5,818
- Warrington Wolves 58-0 Harlequins – 11,678
With thanks to Rugby League Project.