Every time a try is celebrated at St James’ Park during this year’s Magic Weekend, Super League sponsors Betfred will donate £180 to the Motor Neurone Disease Association!

The goodwill gesture from Betfred comes as Super League marks the 18th Magic Weekend since the idea first came to fruition back in 2007 in Cardiff.

Magic has been held annually since then, with the exception of 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

And this weekend coming, Super League players are being encouraged to showcase the best celebrations in their locker, be that an individual effort or something involving their team-mates.

In addition to the £180 for each celebration, Betfred have pledged to donate a further £1,000 for the best try celebration we see over the course of this weekend’s six fixtures.

How Super League will raise money for MND community at Magic Weekend

All of the funds raised at Magic will be added to the money raised by Leeds and OXEN Sports from the Rhinos’ MND awareness fixture on May 31 against Wakefield Trinity.

As confirmed last week, Leeds will don a special Rob Burrow-inspired memorial kit for that game as they mark the first anniversary of his passing.

The RFL confirmed Betfred’s goodwill gesture for the try celebrations at Magic with a press release on Monday afternoon, and Magaing Director Rhodri Jones said: ” We wanted to find a way to celebrate the 18th Magic Weekend.

“Rugby league is always looking to support the Motor Neurone Disease Association – and thanks to Betfred’s support, we’re going to ask the players to lead the way in both.

“Magic Weekend has always emphasised the fun and enjoyment of rugby league, for players and supporters.

“We’ve seen some memorable try celebrations over the years – Sam Tomkins in a semi-final against St Helens in Perpignan springs to mind, and Sam Luckley enjoyed an Alan Shearer moment at a previous Magic Weekend.

“And going further back with a link to the return of the Ashes this autumn, Henderson Gill’s ‘bit of a boogie’ against Australia in Sydney.

“We’re intrigued to see what the current Super League players might come up with, in the knowledge that they’ll also be raising money for the MND Association.

“We thank Betfred in advance for their generosity, as we wait to see how many 180s the players deliver in Newcastle.”

