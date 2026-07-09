St Helens are facing a monumental injury crisis ahead of what feels like a must-win game versus Toulouse on Sunday – with a whopping TEN frontline forwards missing.

Paul Rowley’s side take on a Toulouse squad buoyed by their big win against Catalans Dragons last week – and they must do so without what could easily be their first-choice strongest pack.

It leaves the Saints coach with some huge dilemmas, as he looks to scramble together the last remaining senior forwards he has left..

Who the Saints are missing

First, a roll call on the crisis that has rapidly engulfed Rowley and the Saints. They have a staggering ten forwards out, all of whom would realistically be in the strongest 17 if everyone were fit and available.

Four have fallen since last week’s loss to Wigan Warriors at Magic. The headline omission is Daryl Clark, who has picked up a serious ankle ligament injury and will be out of action for around eight weeks.

David Klemmer broke three ribs in the same game and played through the pain and will be missing for a number of weeks.

Furthermore, Alex Walmsley and George Delaney failed HIAs, meaning they also miss the Toulouse game.

And when you add in season-ending injuries to the likes of Matty Lees, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield and Noah Stephens – as well as Curtis Sironen and Jake Burns being sidelined – it means there is a huge number of absentees this weekend.

Who is left?

Not many, in short.

In terms of props, there is just one out and out front rower available to Rowley with any level of seniority: and that is recent new recruit Daniel Suluka-Fifita. It seems certain that he starts the game.

Jacob Host has a fraction of experience in the prop position back in Australia, and while he is traditionally a back rower, it may be a case of needs must and the former Souths man going in to start the game in the middle alongside Suluka-Fifita.

Hooker will likely have to be Tom Humphreys – unless the Saints were tempted to go into the transfer market. Joe Shorrocks would also ordinarily be a last resort there: but he is needed at 13.

The back row will be Jake Davies and Shane Wright, as it was last week at Magic Weekend against Wigan Warriors.

Picking a bench will not be easy.

Youngsters Alfie Sinclair and Billy Keeley were in the 21 last week so it stands to reason they are the closest academy players in the thinking of Rowley. Sinclair is a prop, with Keeley a back rower – so the Saints will need at least one more middle on there, you would think.

That could be another youngster in the shape of someone like Alfie Tate or Chris Matagi, who is in the first team squad at the Saints but doesn’t have an official number.

Then there may be Cole Marsh, capable of playing hooker and loose forward, to spell for Humphreys – who will need help in what is likely to be a searingly hot afternoon on Sunday.

Potential St Helens side: Welsby, Douglas, Robertson, Macdonald, Dagnall, Sailor, Hastings, Suluka-Fifita, Humphreys, Host, Davies, Wright, Shorrocks. Interchange: Sinclair, Keeley, Matagi, Marsh.