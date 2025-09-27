Leigh Leopards are one win away from a first-ever Super League Grand Final – and they have earned plenty of plaudits for the manner of their display on Friday night.

Adrian Lam’s side were far too strong for Wakefield Trinity in the opening game of the 2025 play-offs. They were worthy winners, emerging 26-10 to set up a huge showdown with defending champions and local rivals Wigan Warriors next weekend.

And Leigh appear to be clicking into gear at just the right time, with this their sixth straight victory and one which caught the eye of pundits and coaches alike.

Former Wigan great Sam Tomkins was effusive in his praise of the Leopards, saying: “There was no panic. They looked like they just wanted to complete and grind it out. It was a real mature performance.”

His Sky colleague Jon Wilkin also admitted that what Leigh produced in the first half in particular would have caught Wigan’s eye, insisting that they were ‘different’ and went up a level when it mattered most.

He said: “It was good to spell (Edwin) Ipape, and spell those middles that do so much for the team. It was the ideal first half. There will be no given against Wigan and they’ll need their best team on the field to compete with Matt Peet’s side. Leigh were just different tonight and different from what we’ve seen from them this year. That 40 minutes could have troubled anyone.”

Former Leigh star Ryan Brierley insisted the Leopards didn’t have to do too much against a ‘poor’ Wakefield side, however.

He said: “I thought Wakefield were poor and Daryl Powell will be furious. I think the biggest bug bear for Daryl is they turned up and didn’t play how they wanted to. I don’t really think Leigh got out of second gear, if I’m honest.”

However, perhaps the biggest praise came from Trinity coach Daryl Powell – who admitted that if Leigh deliver that level of display again in a semi-final and a Grand Final, he gives them a realistic chance of winning the title for the first time.

Powell said: “I genuinely think they’re a chance if they play at that level, so good luck to them.”