Super League raised £10,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) via the try celebrations we saw at Magic Weekend, it’s been confirmed.

Ahead of last weekend’s event in the North East, Super League announced that principal competition sponsors Betfred had pledged to donate £180 for every try celebration to the MNDA.

Betfred also pledged to donate £1,000 extra at the end of the weekend for the best celebration they saw at Magic, and it’s now been confirmed that the total donation ended up at £10,000.

How much money Super League raised for MND Association at Magic Weekend revealed

There has been no official press release, so we don’t know which try celebration was chosen as the best, but Super League posted a highlight reel of celebrations from across the weekend on their Instagram and confirmed the total of £10,000 at the end of the clips.

Among the clips shown were Ethan O’Neill’s headstand, Peta Hiku’s griddy, Sam Luckley’s ‘Shearer’, Lachie Miller’s Spiderman, Adam Keighran’s golf swing and Lachlan Walmsley’s kiss down the camera.

After he’d ran around with his arm above his head to emulate hero Alan Shearer, Hull KR star and Newcastle United fan Luckley ended his celebration with a love heart.

As KR beat Salford Red Devils 54-0 on Saturday afternoon, numerous Robins stars followed suit – and post-match, Luckley revealed a powerful meaning behind it linked to MND.

He said: “When we banged the drum and made the love heart after it, that was for (Hull KR fan) Craig Eskrett.

“He’s one of our own, and sadly, he’s suffering with MND.

“We asked Craig what celebration we could do as a team to raise awareness for this horrible disease, and his son decided on that celebration.

“Although the ‘Shearer’ was nice, I’d trade that any day just to bring more awareness to MND.

“That celebration was more important for us as a group. Hopefully that can raise more awareness to help Craig, his family and everyone else suffering with it.”

