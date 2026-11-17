England’s players were paid around £430 per game to play in the Rugby League World Cup – but Peter V’landys insists all nations at the tournament had the capability to pay them more.

Much has been made of the payments handed out to players at the tournament this year, after Samoa stars Spencer Leniu and Jarome Luai voiced their displeasure over the disparity in pay between themselves and Australia’s stars.

It emerged that all players got a base match fee of $850 – £433 – per match, but the ARLC ultimate topped the Kangaroos’ pay up higher to around $40,000.

But V’landys insists all nations had the chance to pay more – after the World Cup gave competing teams participation fees that should have been routed towards its players.

Peter V’landys speaks on World Cup pay

Speaking on Monday at a press event, V’landys told reporters suggestions players only received the $850 match fee was a ‘fallacy’ – and that the money nations were given for taking part in the World Cup should ideally have been given to the players.

It remains to be seen whether the RFL did that for England’s players, or whether that money was used elsewhere. Love Rugby League has asked the question of the governing body.

“We’re the first country ever to actually pay the players,” V’landys said. “It’s the responsibility of each nation to pay its players, so we gave them a contribution towards that payment.

“A lot’s been made of the $850. It’s not really $850, it’s closer to $2,000 to $3,000 a game because we also give a participation fee to the nation. They should put all that participation fee into the players.

“They also get prize money. Third and fourth (Samoa and Tonga) got $50,000 each and average it all out, it’s about $2,500 to $3,000 a game. So the $850 figure is a bit of a fallacy in reality.”

World Cup expected to turn profit

V’landys also confirmed that the hugely successful tournament will likely yield a financial profit – which will be a major boost in preparations for the next event in the USA and Pacific in 2030.

“We’re expecting to make a profit out of it, which would be the first time anyone conducting a World Cup has actually made a profit,” he said.

“Credit goes to the players — they’ve put on a show like you’ve never seen before — and to the fans.

“People forget how good the Samoan, Tongan, New Zealand and Australian fans are. Some of those scenes you’ll never see in sport anywhere else in the world.”