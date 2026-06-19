Maika Sivo took his astonishing try-scoring tally in 2026 for Leeds Rhinos to 25 with another hat-trick on Thursday – and he is trending towards genuine history.

Sivo’s fifth hat-trick of the season brought up another big milestone, as he continued to rack up the tries with another impressive contribution in the win over Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

It has begun to raise the genuine prospect of something many have quietly pondered for some time – whether or not the big Fijian could be in a position to score the most tries in a single season by one player.

That record currently stands at 40, and it was set by Denny Solomona a decade ago, back in 2016 for Castleford Tigers when he smashed the previous record of 38 set by Lesley Vainikolo and Danny McGuire.

But how does Sivo’s record in 2026 compare to Solomona’s a decade earlier at this particular point – and other key points – in proceedings?

An important caveat

The first thing to point out is that Sivo will have three fewer games in order to match Solomona’s record.

That is because in 2016, Castleford Tigers played a 30-game league season by virtue of the old Super 8s system being in place. There were 23 regular season matches, before the infamous split and another seven dependent on whereabouts in the league table you finished.

Solomona, incidentally, played in 27 of those – the exact number of games this season will have in it before the play-offs.

But Sivo has missed one league match this season, which was the opening round of the campaign as he prepared to make his comeback from injury. That means he’ll get, at most, 26 league matches to match Solomona’s haul of 40.

The standings at this point

What’s interesting is that Sivo is, by some distance, ahead of Solomona if we compare their records after 15 rounds of a league season.

In 2026, Sivo has an astonishing 25 tries to his name from just 14 Super League appearances.

In 2016, Solomona had 18 – also from 14 appearances, having missed just one of the first 15 rounds of the 2016 season.

That means the Leeds Rhinos superstar is well ahead of the curve required to get to Solomona’s record of 40, with just 15 tries needed in the final 12 rounds to match it. He is currently scoring an average of 1.7 tries per game; extrapolated over 26 rounds – the maximum amount Sivo can play – that would take him to 46.

But of course, he would need to maintain his current rate of form to do that.

And it was in the final stages of 2016 where Solomona’s form came alive, with a staggering 16 tries in the final eight games – a run of two per game on average – to go past McGuire and Vainikolo. That included a hat-trick in the final round against Widnes Vikings.

Here’s how they compare at five-round junctures so far:

Solomona after 5 rounds: 9 tries

Sivo after 5 rounds: 9 tries

Solomona after 10 rounds: 12 tries

Sivo after 10 rounds: 17 tries

Solomona after 15 rounds: 18 tries

Sivo after 15 rounds: 25 tries

So it’s wide open – but Sivo’s form in recent weeks, epitomised by his latest hat-trick on Thursday night, shows that a record many considered unbreakable could now actually be toppled.