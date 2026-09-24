Talks remain ongoing between Super League and the NRL over a partnership between the two competitions: but it appears the future of London Broncos is a major sticking point.

The NRL are adamant that they want London in the top flight in 2027 – and are unmoved on whether that means a 15-team competition, meaning the Broncos come up, or Super League stays at 14: so long as there is a team from the capital in there.

For clarity, the prospect of Super League remaining at 14 with London involved seems increasingly unlikely; with the Broncos’ IMG score unlikely to be strong enough to usurp one of the existing teams and no mechanism in place to remove anyone.

And if the NRL remain insistent that London being in Super League no matter what is part of any deal, that creates a multitude of issues with a 15-team competition. Love Rugby League explained many of those last week – but it could be that the competition has no choice but to go to 15 if the NRL do not soften their stance.

One of the biggest dilemmas? Magic Weekend. It has just had its most popular and successful iteration this year at the Hill Dickinson Stadium – but the prospect of a 15-team Super League certainly complicates it..

London’s position on Magic

One thing we know and can reveal with some certainty is that London have made it clear to Super League and RL Commercial that if they are in Super League, they would be willing to sit out Magic in 2027.

Sources in the capital have confirmed they would continue to take that stance if asked and would be happy to step aside and not play at Magic if it comes down to it.

That is almost a gesture of goodwill and on the face of it, would allow Super League to continue with one of its highest profile events with minimal disruption.

But it’s not actually that simple.

The bye round complication

15 teams means plenty of uncertainty but one thing with absolute certainty: bye weeks.

But here is one of the difficulties Super League is faced with almost immediately – and why they did push back on 15 teams. It seems quite simple on the face of it; play everyone home and away with each team ultimately getting two bye rounds.

But Magic is a bonus, extra fixture. With an extra fixture, it means one team would ultimately get an extra, third bye round while all the other teams are getting two.

In the NRL, bye rounds are worth two points. That obviously couldn’t happen here in this scenario because the team not playing Magic – if we are to assume it is London, but the point stands whoever it is – would then get an extra ‘free’ two points compared to the other 14 teams.

You can imagine how that would go down. And that’s without the more nuanced points of this situation too; why should one team get an extra week off in the middle of the year while everyone else doesn’t?

So that leads us to another possible scenario: does Magic stay, but actually become part of the home and away schedule?

Do seven teams give up a home game for Magic?

Teams giving up a home game is not unique. Two teams have done it already for Las Vegas and next year, Bradford Bulls will become the third.

But could it be that Magic becomes one of the regular season home games for seven of the competition’s clubs to remove the unevenness mentioned above in the scheduling and the situation concerning bye rounds?

It happens in the NRL. Down Under, the governing body effectively pays the clubs who are at home in Magic Round for the right to give up a home fixture so they’re not out of pocket.

But that’s unlikely to be the case here. So clubs would have to come to some sort of agreement, perhaps rotating it over a couple of years. However, here’s the other issue: that would be a much less palatable idea to swallow for clubs if they’re giving up a derby match.

In a few ways, it solves some issues: if Magic isn’t the 27th and extra game, then you have freed one week in your domestic calendar up and only need to start the season one week earlier to get us to 28 rounds (14 home, 14 away). But it creates other problems.

Can it be derbies under this format?

Magic was a huge success this year because of derby fixtures. It’s the round fans look forward to the most and the scheduling was a big tick in the box for organisers in 2026.

It would have likely gone that way in 2027 with 14 teams. It still may do. But if clubs are asked to give a home game up, they’re going to be far less likely to do if they’re relinquishing a home derby.

Take Wigan versus St Helens as an example. They both got a chance to host a derby this year, with the third bonus game at Magic. Can you imagine Wigan or St Helens willingly giving up their right to stage a derby match at home if Magic is no longer the extra 27th fixture?

It’s a debate that’s going to need some resolving, and contingency plans have been drawn up behind the scenes – or at least started to be.

But if the NRL remain firm on London being team 15 next season, then Magic Weekend could look very different indeed. And that’s just the start of it.