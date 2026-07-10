It’s just three months until the IMG gradings are released for 2026 – and no club carries as much intrigue over a possible score quite like London Broncos.

The Championship leaders have made no secret of the fact they will be in contention for a return to the top flight. But there is growing suspicion over whether or not they will do enough to overtake at least one existing Super League team.

Such is the nature of the gradings system, with a lot of it being private until the reveal day – and some aspects simply unknown until data is captured in October – everything at this stage in terms of a definitive statement on a final score or outcome is purely subjective. If someone suggests otherwise, they are lying.

But we can look at certain aspects of the criteria that are live and able to be tracked and work out where London could potentially push for improvements..

Performance

One area we can currently forecast an improvement for London is on the performance aspect – but that is largely due to the fact that almost every club will have a similar boost.

This year, the performance aspect is worth a maximum of six points, not five – with five points instead of four based on your league position. But the criteria now is far more complicated; you take your average league positions in the last two seasons – it used to be three – before a weighting of 65% is applied to the current season, and 35% to last.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to work it all out: we’ve done it. It effectively means that London’s 22nd-ranked finish last year by virtue of finishing 10th in the Championship does not help them, but obviously being top of the Championship – 15th in the rankings – does as it stands. They’re on track together 2.7941 points as of today, and last year, they got 2.4000.

That’s a rise of 0.3941 points; York’s performance score would go up by 0.8496 if the season finished today, and even Huddersfield’s would go up by 0.4110 by virtue of there being an extra point on offer.

But crucially, London could also snag 0.5 bonus points for winning the Championship Grand Final. Now that could be very crucial indeed.

In short: London have the scope to ramp up their ranking a lot in this aspect of the gradings: but other clubs do, too.

Catchment

One area London are going to benefit from is an aspect of last year’s gradings that has been removed.

Clubs can no longer score a maximum of 1.5 points in the controversial catchment area, which awarded points based on the population of the local authority a club plays in.

That last part is crucial: local authority, not town. Former London owner David Hughes frequently criticised this aspect because it meant London were judged on Merton, the area where the stadium is – while clubs like Huddersfield, for example, were judged on Kirklees.

That meant London only scored the lowest possible amount last year while clubs such as the Giants got the maximum 1.5 points. So while London lose half a point here, other Super League clubs that may be in danger lose much more.

And that narrows things and makes it intriguing.

Finances

London’s new ownership model are acutely aware of the importance of this aspect of the grading, as it’s a part they didn’t score too well on this time 12 months ago when they were in real hardship.

Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer have invested significantly off the field and been able to bring in more income to the club, both of which will improve the score.

There is hope London could potentially score as much as an extra point compared to last year on their non-centralised turnover; which is essentially all revenue that comes into the club after central distribution handed out by the RFL.

The owner investment is also significantly up; if owners invest over £750,000, it’s worth 0.75 points. There are lots of nuances to this aspect of the system, but it’s something the Broncos are quietly confident they can take advantage of.