How London Broncos could line up in 2027 following latest Super League addition

London Broncos have been busy in the transfer market this past month, with Toby King and Joe Philbin both headed to the Cherry Red Records Stadium for 2027.

The Capital outfit, which was taken over by Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel last year, beat out competition from established Super League sides to secure the services of the Warrington pair for next season, which further shows their top-flight ambitions looking towards next season and beyond.

King and Philbin are also joining an already strong Broncos squad next season, with a number of the current side tied down for at least next season, but how will they fit into the mix?

Well, here’s a look at how the Broncos could look next season.

How London Broncos could line up in 2027

The aforementioned Warrington pair should come straight into the front-line 17 in some capacity, but just where is another question in itself. At the time of writing, they are the only new faces headed to Plough Lane for 2027, which suggests Jason Demetriou is intending to keep the bulk of his current squad, and by default his current 17, together next season, regardless of what division they are in.

That’s clearly been done with a purpose, though, with London going hard in the market last year to ensure they had a Super League-ready squad in the Championship in a very similar way to Leigh back in 2022.

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In that line of thinking, it seems Morea Morea, Gairo Voro, Dean Hawkins, Sam Davies and Siliva Havili once again form the starting spine, while Connor O’Beirne and Jimmy Meadows should also be in the picture and will compete hard for places right across the unit. King should slot straight into the starting outside backs unit at centre, with Elliot Wallis, Alex Max and Liam Tindall the front-runners to feature alongside him.

Keeping the spine and the outside backs unit pretty settled should allow London some real continuity and identity within their attack, which has really come on as the year has gone by. King also fits into their system really nicely, given he can throw the ball around, making this a very nice addition to an already-exciting group.

King’s move to centre could also see Robert Mathias shift over into the back-row permanently, especially with Luke Smith heading to Perth Bears next year, which could add a really nice dynamic to that edge as well.

Emarly Bitungane will follow Smith to Western Australia next season, which opens the door for Epel Kapinias to potentially come into the starting front-row alongside club captain Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Jack Croft could also start in the back-row.

Finley Glare’s pace and attacking intent make him a good option to come off the bench when the game starts to break up, a role he has performed for London already this season, while new recruit Philbin could also bring some strong impact off the bench in a role he has performed well for years at Warrington.

Sadiq Adebiyi is also emerging as a key man for London this year and his ability to shift between prop and loose forward adds some nice versatility to the bench, while Ben Hursey-Hord could be set for a big role in this squad once more in 2027.

Possible London Broncos line-up in full

Starting 13: 1 Morea Morea, 2 Elliot Wallis, 3 Toby King, 4 Alex Max, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Gairo Voro, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9 Sam Davies, 10 Epel Kapinias, 11 Jack Croft, 12 Robert Mathias, 13 Siliva Havili

Interchanges: 14 Finley Glare, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Sadiq Adebiyi, 17 Ben Hursey-Hord

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