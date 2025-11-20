How new-look London Broncos could line up in 2026 including SEVEN Papua New Guinea stars

London may have missed out on promotion to Super League for 2026, but it’s still been all systems go in the capital following a takeover by a consortium including NRL icon Darren Lockyer.

That takeover has brought a change of head coach with Mike Eccles, who has stepped upstairs into a Director of Rugby role, replaced by Jason Demetriou.

Plenty of talent from both sides of the globe has been added to the Broncos’ squad, with NRL and Super League experience mixed in there for good measure.

Included in that recruitment so far has been a large Papua New Guinean contingent, with boss Demetriou also simultaneously heading up the Kumuls’ national side.

And heading into the 2026 Championship campaign, London will be heavy favourites to dominate the second tier.

But how might they line up with all of the star quality that’s been recruited?

Well, we’ve given their starting 13 a go, and trust us when we say there’s a large PNG presence…

1. Morea Morea

Morea Morea (ball in hand) in action for Papua New Guinea in 2024

Brought in from Queensland Cup outfit Central Queensland Capras, Port Moresby native Morea Morea has scored a try in each of his three international appearances for PNG to date. This will be his first time playing at first-grade level in the club game, but he has been among the most exciting young full-backs Down Under over the last few seasons.

2. Elliot Wallis

Wallis arrives in the capital having spent a couple of seasons in Super League with Huddersfield. Having initially penned a four-year deal in West Yorkshire, his time with the Giants has not brought the rewards he would’ve hoped, but this will be a fresh start for him in what you’d expect to be a London squad which wins most weeks.

3. Nene Macdonald

The Broncos are yet to confirm the arrival of Macdonald from financially-stricken Salford Red Devils, but it’s a done deal. He will be among the leading figures in this team having played plenty of games in both the NRL and Super League along with racking up over 20 international appearances for PNG.

4. Robert Mathias

Having only just turned 22, fellow Kumuls international Mathias is at the start of his career and has plenty of potential. Having impressed for the PNG Hunters in the Q Cup over the last couple of years, this is his first chance to make his mark on the British game, and indeed at first-grade level in the club game on the whole.

5. Neil Tchamambe

Neil Tchamambe in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

London have signed towering young winger Tchamambe on a season-long loan for Wakefield. He’s yet to play a game at senior level for Trinity having arrived early on in 2025 from Hull KR, but looked a real talent during the few weeks he spent on loan at Salford towards the back end of the season. This could well be a loan move that works out brilliantly for all parties.

6. Dean Hawkins

Hawkins is now 26 and has the same number of NRL appearances under his belt, with those coming between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta. The playmaker secured a release from the final year of his contract with the Eels to take up this opportunity with London, and there’s an expectation he’ll shine in the Championship.

7. Gairo Voro

London have got an abundance of players who could slot into the halves, which you’ll see when we run through their squad list shortly. But we’ve given the nod to Voro for the #7 shirt, or at least the role. Another exciting young Kumuls star, he arrives at Plough Lane having caught the eye for the Hunters in the Q Cup as well as PNG on the international front.

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reagan Campbell-Gillard addresses the Australian media during his time as. Gold Coast Titans player

Campbell-Gillard was the first signing announced for 2026, and what a statement of intent that was. Representative honours for Fiji, the Kangaroos and New South Wales along with well over 200 NRL appearances on his CV. Having joined London from the Gold Coast Titans, if all goes to plan, the powerhouse will be one of the best players the Championship has ever seen. No question.

9. Finley Glare

Glare may not get the nod to start at hooker, but he impressed in both the halves and at 9 for Demetriou’s PNG side this autumn as they won the Pacific Bowl. Given how highly he’s rated and being talked about, we struggle to see him not making the cut for the 13 in some capacity having been signed from the Hunters.

10. Epel Kapinias

Another Hunters star in the shape of Kapinias is yet to see his signing announced by London, but LoveRugbyLeague exclusively revealed that he was on his way to Plough Lane earlier this week. The Kumuls powerhouse can comfortably slot into the back-row, but is a prop by trade, and will form part of quite the front-row if our predicted line-up rings true.

11. Jeremiah Simbiken

Fellow PNG ace Simbiken is no stranger to the British game having spent the bulk of the 2025 campaign in Super League with Castleford Tigers. His signing is another still to be announced by the Broncos, but with the deal done and dusted, we imagine he could cause nightmares for Championship defences next year.

12. Will Lovell

Will Lovell (ball in hand) in action for London Broncos in 2025

The sole survivor of London’s 2025 squad left standing in this 13 is back-rower Lovell, who has been the Broncos’ skipper since 2020. With close to 200 appearances to his name in their colours, the veteran’s contract extension was announced earlier this week. He’s like part of the furniture, so we’re sure he’ll be involved more often than not. A stalwart in every sense. Leader of men.

13. Siliva Havili

London beat Super League heavyweights St Helens to the signing of Tonga international Havili, who also has a cap on his CV for New Zealand. Primarily a hooker, we’ve shifted him into a ball-playing 13 role so that we could squeeze Glare in at 9, if we’re honest. Wherever he ends up in Demetriou’s side having joined from the Rabbitohs, he’s likely to wreak havoc in the second tier.

Squad depth

London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou

There’s still plenty to come in terms of London’s squad for 2026, there’s no doubt about that.

For that reason, we didn’t want to try and come up with a bench, but what we have done is listed the players who didn’t make our 13 but are definitely set to form part of Demetriou’s wider squad.

To our knowledge, this is what the remainder of the Broncos’ squad for 2026 looks like so far, with players listed in alphabetical order by surname…

Sadiq Adebiyi

Sam Davis

Bobby Hartley

Ben Hursey-Hord

Connor O’Beirne

Jake Ramsden

Marcus Stock

