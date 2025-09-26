How Leigh’s hometown hero inspired Wakefield play-off demolition with immense display

He may not get the headlines after it, but hometown hero Frankie Halton certainly helped to inspire Leigh Leopards’ historic play-off victory over Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

The Leopards had never ran out on home soil in a Super League play-off tie prior, but took their eliminator against Trinity by the scruff of the neck from the off and never relinquished control.

Racing into an 18-0 lead by half-time, Adrian Lam’s side eventually won 26-10 and set up a trip to neighbours Wigan Warriors for a tantalising semi-final clash in seven days time.

There were plenty of tremendous individual displays, but Halton was a shining light that went under the radar: just as he has been for virtually the whole year.

How Leigh’s hometown hero inspired Wakefield play-off demolition with monumental display

Come half-time, Ireland international Halton had made 19 tackles, the most of anyone in a Leigh shirt, including four on the marker to stop any threat at its root source.

Missing just one attempt, he ended the first 40 minutes with a tackle efficiency of 95.2%, and made 39 metres with the ball in hand across eight carries to help the Leopards get on the front foot.

The back-rower’s efficiency had dropped to 94.7% by the time the final hooter sounded, but after a second half which saw him attempt another 16 tackles, we’re sure all of a Leigh persuasion will forgive him a total sum of two missed from 36 attempts.

He also added another 37 metres with the ball in hand during the second 40 minutes too, doing so in just five carries.

Halton was far from alone in absolutely dominating the Wakefield pack up against him, but he was absolutely everywhere on the night, in the right place at the right time consistently throughout 80 exceptional minutes both individually and collectively.

A try would have crowned his display, and he came close early on in the second half, with three defenders holding him up just a few metres short on the last.

At least for now though, we’re sure the 29-year-old will settle for his team-mates claiming the glory as long as he keeps performing at the level he is doing, particularly with Leigh now potentially 80 minutes from their first-ever trip to Old Trafford.

Onto the small matter of trying to win at The Brick Community Stadium for the second time this year, for Halton and co.