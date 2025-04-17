How Hull FC’s secret weapon is shaping success from 12,000 miles away

Hull FC’s resurgence under John Cartwright has been one of the stories of the season so far – but a man on the other side of the world is also playing his part.

Jon Clarke, the highly-regarded former Warrington Wolves and Great Britain hooker, serves as Head of Performance at NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles.

But when Cartwright accepted the Hull job last year, he was keen to add some performance-related expertise and so appointed Clarke to his backroom staff, albeit from 10,000 miles away.

The move stemmed from both men’s relationship with Lee Briers – Cartwright worked with the legendary ex-playmaker at Brisbane Broncos while Clarke played with him for many years at Warrington.

Clarke, speaking from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, told Love Rugby League: “My full-time role is obviously with Manly.

“But Carty was looking for a mentor for his young performance staff after being appointed at Hull FC last year.

“He had asked Briersy if he knew anyone and my name came up, so I met Carty for a coffee at Circular Quay in Sydney Harbour.

“From his point of view, he was getting someone who was in the NRL but was English and had played in Super League for many years.

“I was keen to try and help out and see where we could take it – the timing was right for both parties.

“I played with Richie Myler and Simon Grix at Warrington, so there was a link there too.”

Clarke spent two days at Hull FC during pre-season, which helped build relationships with Cartwright and his backroom staff ahead of the new campaign.

“I had already been in touch in Carty, but being there in person it allowed me to see what systems they had in place,” explains Clarke.

“Hull have a very good performance staff in Tom Bennett, their Head of Physical Performance, strength and conditioning coach Jon Weatherill and Andy Shea, their head physiotherapist.

“We tried to put in place as much as we could behind the scenes and I just gave them my opinion on what I feel could improve them.

“That was pre-season and since then it has been a weekly call between myself and Tom, plus numerous WhatsApp messages during the week with the other guys.

“Tom is a young, up and coming head of performance with great knowledge, but probably just needed someone with a bit of experience to help guide him along the way.

“Tom, Jon and Andy do all the groundwork with the rest of the performance staff so my role is now in an advisory one really.”

Clarke also monitors the GPS statistics for Cartwright’s players and the ground they are covering.

The role of the Black and Whites’ performance staff – led by Bennett and ably supported by Clarke – has been clear to see this season.

Armed with a raft of big-name signings, Hull FC have been a team transformed.

“I’m a very small part in the cogs that are turning at Hull FC,” says 45-year-old Clarke.

“The head coach is always your best physiologist, the best psychologist and the best person to oversee everything.

“Luckily, for Hull, Carty has a wide range of experience with clubs in the NRL and State of Origin.

“He’s been there and done it, which is very useful for a young head of performance like Tom, with me behind the scenes helping him where I can.”

Do not underestimate how bad Hull FC were last season.

They finished joint bottom with relegated London Broncos after winning a pitiful three games all year.

But Cartwright has breathed new life into a sleeping giant and his men lie second ahead of the Good Friday derby at home to arch-rivals Hull Kingston Rovers.

Do not overlook that either. “As a club, Hull FC have put the right people in the right positions,” reasons Clarke.

“They’ve still had a few issues with having to train on astroturf and then playing on grass, which brings its own challenges.

“But their recruitment has been superb and Richie has put the right people in the right positions and it’s a really experienced coaching staff with Carty, (Lasty) Andy Last and Grixy.

“Then they have a really young performance staff and appointed a quality physio from rugby union in Andy Shea.

“They’ve got good analysis behind them and Carty and Richie have obviously done a great job in putting it all in place, which creates the right environment.

“The players are a product of their environment and it’s no surprise that they have improved.

“The amount they have improved is really pleasing to see, albeit from afar.

“It’s very early days but to be second in the table now, I think Carty and the new Hull FC board would certainly have taken that.”

Clarke’s friend and fellow Englishman, Paul Devlin, previously worked as Head of High Performance at South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos.

“Dev does consultancy work at Hull KR, working with Willie Peters,” reveals Clarke.

“He has some input with us here at Manly as well and I think the mindset of both Hull clubs to have Paul and I working for them as consultants is really refreshing.”

Clarke spent five years in the England rugby union set-up under Eddie Jones before returning to league with Manly where he works under head coach Anthony Seibold.

“We had consultants everywhere with England and I was getting feedback from them on my performance daily,” remembers Clarke of his RFU tenure.

“At first, I thought ‘I’m not sure about this!’ but I soon understood the benefits – I was crying out for it and loving it.

“Feedback is a gift so it’s great that Hull FC and Hull KR have two experienced practitioners in Dev and I.

“I’m not here to step on anyone’s toes or take their job – I love being at Manly and nothing has changed there because they have been unbelievable for me and my family.

“I’m literally just trying to help teach and add value to what Hull FC are doing.

“It’s been a great experience for me and I’ve learned my craft, I’ve lived it and now I’m managing to teach it – one of my mantras is ‘learn it, live it, teach it’.

“Richie and I have spoken about me doing it for the next couple of years, so hopefully I can keep adding value to Hull FC from Australia and we’ll see how it goes.”

