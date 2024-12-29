How Hull FC could line up in Super League 2025, including new-look spine

Hull FC are entering a new era on and off the field ahead of the 2025 season – with new owners and a new head coach at the helm.

Successful businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood have taken over the Black and Whites – with Adam Pearson’s 13-year stint as owner coming to an end.

Meanwhile, John Cartwright has been appointed as the Super League club’s new head coach on a three-year contract.

Hull have been one of the busiest clubs in the recruitment department ahead of the new campaign on the back of several years of disappointment – with FC having brought Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers), Amir Bourouh, Cade Cust (both Salford) and Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield) to the MKM Stadium.

And with that in mind, how could Hull line up under Cartwright? Here, Love Rugby League analyses their strongest 17 with the new season just under two months away.

1. Jordan Rapana

The former New Zealand and Cook Islands international has linked up with Hull on a two-year contract. Rapana has been earmarked to play fullback having been given the No. 1 shirt for 2025.

It’d be rude of us not to give a shoutout to Logan Moy, too. The FC academy product was superb when given the chance last season: and is more than a good enough understudy to Rapana as he hones his craft at first-team level.

2. Harvey Barron or Lewis Martin

It might have been an utterly miserable season for Hull last year: and perhaps the only positive to come out of it was the amount of talented youngsters getting first-team experience. Barron and Martin were both outstanding in 2024, and you’d wager it will be those two competing for a spot on the wings to partner the experienced Tom Briscoe.

3. Zak Hardaker

Hardaker is one of many new faces through the doors at the MKM Stadium: and his experience in Super League will be invaluable to Cartwright’s side, you feel. The former Man of Steel might be entering the twilight years of his career but he’s still performed to a high standard for Leigh over the last two years.

4. Ed Chamberlain

Chamberlain is a steady heady. He might not always get his name in the headlines but he is a consistent performer: and gives his all in every game he plays. The Ireland international hs made his loan move from Leigh on a permanent basis, and he will want to nail down a starting spot under Cartwright.

5. Tom Briscoe

Briscoe returned to Hull FC midway through last season from Leigh in a move that saw Darnell McIntosh go the other way. The 34-year-old has made more than 400 career appearances: and he will be looking to mentor the next generation in the likes of Barron, Lewis and Davy Litten.

6. Jordan Abdull

Abdull’s career has come full circle, having returned to Hull FC – almost seven years after leaving for London Broncos! Abdull returns to the Black and Whites with a wealth of experience under his belt and he will be the main on-field kicker, you suspect. His kicking game is one of the best in the comp.

7. Aidan Sezer

The Australian has returned to Super League after spending the 2024 campaign back in the NRL with Wests Tigers. Sezer will form a new-look half-back pairing alongside Abdull after receiving the No. 7 jersey.

We must give an honourable mention to young gun Jack Charles, too. The FC academy product was a shining light for the Black and Whites in 2024: and will be hoping to get some more first-team minutes under his belt in 2025.

8. Herman Ese’ese

Ese’ese was undoubtedly Hull’s best player last season. He can certainly be proud of his performances in what was a grim campaign on the whole for the Black and Whites. The former New Zealand and Samoa international has retained his No. 8 jersey for 2025 and will look to lay the platform.

9. Amir Bourouh

The Airlie Birds have plenty of healthy competition in the hooking department – with Bourouh, Cust and Denive Balmforth all vying for spot: but we’ve given the nod to Bourouh after the former Salford Red Devils hooker was given the No. 9 shirt following the retirement of club icon Danny Houghton.

10. Ligi Sao

The Samoa international has been handed the No. 10 jersey for next season following Franklin Pele’s mid-season departure to Bradford Bulls. Sao is preparing to enter his fifth season with the Black and Whites: and will want to nail down a starting spot.

11. Jed Cartwright

Jed Cartwright – the son of coach John – arrived at Hull midway through last season from Newcastle Knights. The Australian back-rower was good value in his early appearances in a black and white jersey and will want to build on those performances in 2025.

12. Jordan Lane

Lane has played here, there and everywhere over the last couple of years: but he will no doubt want to cement his role in the back-row alongside Cartwright next season. He is somewhat of an unsung hero for the Black and Whites, regularly topping the tackle charts.

13. John Asiata

Asiata to Hull is one of the most high-profile transfer moves in Super League heading into the new season. The Samoa international, who has also represented Tonga, has been one of the premiere loose forwards in Super League over the last couple of years whilst with Leigh. He guided the Leopards to Challenge Cup glory in 2023, and will hope to do something similar during his three years in Hull.

Bench

14. Cade Cust or Denive Balmforth

As aforementioned, there’s plenty of competition at hooker. Cust has been given the number 14 jersey for 2025, but it’s a healthy selection dilemma for Cartwright to have, with Balmforth delivering some really impressive displays towards the end of last season. It’s a tough decision for Cartwright to make if and when everyone is fit and available.

15. Yusuf Aydin

The Turkey international is preparing for his first full season at the MKM Stadium after making his loan move from Hull KR permanent. Aydin was a standout performer in Hull’s forward pack in the second half of last season: and will be hoping to deliver more of the same in 2025.

16. Jack Ashworth or Brad Fash

There are a number of avenues Cartwright could go down when it comes to bench options. Ashworth is reported to be having a huge pre-season whilst homegrown forward Fash is versatile option, too. Both players would bring size and power to Hull’s pack when coming off the bench.

17. Oliver Holmes or Hugo Salabio

Holmes and Salabio are two of many new arrivals at the MKM Stadium this off-season. One-time England international Holmes is an out and out back-rower with plenty of experience in Super League, whilst France international Salabio plays primarily as a prop. Cartwright could beef up his pack with an additional front-rower in Salabio or go for another option on the edges with Holmes.

One thing is for certain: Cartwright has genuine competition for places in his first-team squad heading into the new Super League season.

