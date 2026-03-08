Halifax Panthers are back in action on Sunday after previously being liquidated, with a party atmosphere expected at The Shay after the club was resurrected.

They take on London Broncos and after navigating through a lot of behind-the-scenes work, the club is ready to get back up and running.

After scrambling around to put together a squad for the game; many of their previous players have signed for other clubs in recent weeks, the club has named a 17-man squad for the game, meaning they will be able to fulfil the fixture with a full set of players.

Loan players have been drafted in to play alongside previously contracted players who have agreed to re-sign with the new club, as well as Curtis Davies, the former Fax player who has re-signed with the club alongside his brother, Connor.

Curtis is one of the 17 players named in the squad for the game, which helps to pain a picture of what sort of side Fax could roll out by the time they take to the field.

Predicted Halifax Panthers side to face London Broncos: Logan Moy, Ben Tibbs, Zak McComb, Darius Carter, Alife Lindsey, Jesse Soric, Myles Lawford, Will Calcott, Adam O’Brien, Hugo Salabio, Ben Forster, Owen McCarron, Bob Fairbank. Subs: Leon Cowen, Dan Okoro, Vila Halafihi, Curtis Davies.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have named a strong squad for the contest, looking to build on their record breaking win over North Wales Crusaders last week.

London Broncos squad to face Halifax Panthers: Sadiq Adebiyi, Emarly Bitungane, Jack Croft, Ted Davidson, Sam Davis, Finley Glare, Siliva Havili, Ben Hursey-Hord, Epel Kapinias, Will Lovell, Jimmy Meadows, Morea Morea, Connor O’Beirne, Tommy Porter, Luke Smith, Marcus Stock, Neil Tchamambe, Liam Tindall, Gairo Voro, Alex Walker, Brandon Webster-Mansfield.