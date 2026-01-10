Rugby league has been rocked by the news that Featherstone Rovers will not compete in the 2026 Championship season, after the Rugby Football League confirmed on Friday they would not be granted permission to take part.

One of the sport’s most historic clubs will have to sit on the sidelines throughout 2026. The one consortium that were keen to take the club out of administration – which is understood to have involved former owner Mark Campbell – was ultimately denied the playing licence after not meeting governance criteria.

Love Rugby League understands that the RFL were keen to ask for a significant financial bond from that party to guarantee their inclusion into the Championship – but that did not materialise, leading to the governing body’s decision.

It has plunged the sport, and in particular, the second tier into chaos just seven days out from the Championship starting and nine days out from Featherstone’s supposed first game against Batley Bulldogs.

That will now not take place, with all of Featherstone’s results set to be settled by a win percentage system as used during the Covid-19 pandemic according to the RFL – meaning the Championship’s glossy rebrand for 2026 has a huge asterisk against it. Love Rugby League has been told there was never a consideration given to reworking the fixtures at such short notice.

The drama also is deepened further by the fact that not every team plays Featherstone due to the convoluted fixture list, meaning there is more clarification required on exactly how the win percentage system is applied and executed when some teams simply won’t have a need for it, due to them never being scheduled to play Featherstone.

For clarity, the formula for that system used in Covid-19 was: win percentage = number of league points ÷ number of games played x 50.

That would have been beneficial had there been time due to the fact there are now 20 teams competing in the Championship, meaning there would have been no need for any team to have a bye weekend every round. Now, two teams will take the weekend off every single round.

Clubs have already pushed the governing body for clarification on what happens next in terms of those who were due to play Featherstone and the financial remuneration they will receive. One of the Championship’s best-supported clubs, Rovers’ lack of presence in the league will leave a financial hole clubs are keen to ensure is not left unaided.

There has also been confirmation that one of Castleford Lock Lane or Brighouse Rangers will get the chance to potentially host Super League opposition in Round Three of the Challenge Cup. The winners of this weekend’s tie was scheduled to face Fev, a game they would have likely lost.

But now, one amateur team will get the incredible opportunity to potentially face a juggernaut of the sport, with the winners in Round One getting a bye through Round Two.

The RFL are expected to answer questions about the saga on Monday at the Championship launch.