As the new Super League season settles into a groove, the table is also beginning to take shape at both ends.

We are already beginning to get a good idea as to who will be challenging for top spot, who the early surprise packages are: and who is set to struggle.

But how do all the teams compare to this time last year? Five games feels like a good yardstick to assess how every team is performing and trending on 12 months ago: so let’s do exactly that.

With the exception of Wakefield – who were in the Championship – here’s how the Super League sides rakn.

1st: Hull KR: +4 places, +4 points

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the team currently sitting top of Super League with the only unbeaten record are trending much better than this time 12 months ago.

It wasn’t exactly a disastrous start in 2024 for Rovers either, with six points from five games. They were fifth after five rounds at that stage – now they’re top with five wins from five.

2nd: Leigh Leopards: +7 places, +5 points

One of two huge improvers on last year are Leigh Leopards, who began 2024 in such poor form that after five games last year, they had just a solitary win to their name.

This year, they’re in much better shape despite defeat to Hull KR on Sunday, with seven points and they’re sitting in second spot.

3rd: Hull FC: +7 places, +5 points

It’s exactly the same story for Hull FC. They had just one win from five games last year – and would only go on to win another two games all season. They were 10th in the table, too.

But this year, they’ve already beaten that total to sit third in the early standings.

4th: St Helens: -1 place, -2 points

There’s not a massive amount of difference from last year to this in terms of the start at St Helens.

In 2024 after five games, they were third with four wins from five. This year, they’re still in the top four, albeit a place lower with one fewer victory to their name.

5th: Wigan Warriors: -3 places, -2 points

Wigan won four of their opening five games last year and were second at this stage in proceedings.

This year, they’re a little bit lower, with one victory less to their account, too.

6th: Leeds Rhinos: no change

Bizarrely, there’s no change in how Leeds Rhinos started this year compared to last! Much like in 2025, Leeds won three of their first five last year and were sitting sixth at this stage of the season.

7th: Warrington Wolves: -6 places, -2 points

The big droppers are Warrington, who were top of the league after five games last year with four wins from their opening five.

They’ve still won three out of five – but a congested top end of the league means they sit much lower down in the formative standings.

9th: Catalans Dragons: -5 places, -4 points

Another big dropper are Catalans, who had also won four of their first five this time last year and were joint-top of the league.

This year, they had a much shakier start: but back-to-back wins against Leeds and Castleford at least mean they’re up and running.

10th: Castleford Tigers: +1 place, +2 points

Despite it being a poor start to 2025 for the Tigers – it’s actually better than it was this time last year. That’s because after five games in 2024, Castleford had lost all of their games. This time around, they do have a win over Salford to their name.

11th: Salford Red Devils: -4 places, -4 points

And speaking of the Red Devils, they’re another side who have dropped. They did get their first win of 2025 against Huddersfield last weekend, but it still leaves them trending below where they were in 2024.

At that point last year, they were seventh with three wins from five.

12th: Huddersfield Giants: -4 places, -4 points

And the team without a win to their name so far this season are also way behind where they were. Last year, the Giants had two wins from five: this year, they’re on zero.