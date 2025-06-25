Super League crowds are booming in 2025, with half the competition averaging over 10,000 and many clubs posting huge increases on their seasonal averages.

And that rise is certainly evident when you compare how the current 12 clubs are faring compared to a decade ago.

In 2015, crowds were nowhere near as high as they are now – but that doesn’t mean every single team has posted an increase across the last ten years.

Here’s how every club fares with their attendances in comparison to 2025, with five absolutely huge rises and a couple of big dips..

Castleford Tigers: -49

The Tigers’ numbers have stayed fairly constant from 2015 to 2025. There have been peaks and troughs in that period of course, not least in seasons like 2017 when they made the Grand Final.

But this year, their crowds look to have stabilised back towards a true figure, with a decrease of under 50 fans from a decade ago.

2015: 6,859, 2025: 6,810

Catalans Dragons: +1,109

Some crowd figures may not be too surprising on this list – but one that may be is that of Catalans Dragons – who have posted a four-figure increase over the last decade.

It’s been a turbulent campaign for the Dragons on the field, but they’re still well above 8,000 fans every week: in fact, they’re touching 9,000. That’s way up on 2015.

2015: 7,792, 2025: 8,901

Huddersfield Giants: -1,822

The biggest disappointment of them all here, you could argue. Huddersfield were in the mix to finish top of the league a decade ago and played their part in a thrilling final night, with their average of almost 6,000 that season perhaps the strongest they can attract.

A decade on, it’s much lower: almost 2,000 lower, in fact. There is mitigation however in that they have struggled this year, and have played one home game out of the town.

2015: 5,978, 2025: 4,156

Hull FC: +4,693

Rugby league is booming in Hull: and not just on one side of the city, either. FC have done a brilliant job this year to up their crowds, with over 15,000 coming in on average every week: and that’s without seeing a home win in the league in 2025, too.

A decade ago, that figure was almost 5,000 fans lower.

2015: 10,364, 2025: 15,057

Hull KR: +3,132

And to the surprise of, well, absolutely nobody, there is an absolutely huge rise at Hull KR, too.

Their crowds were still fairly healthy a decade ago, the year they made the Challenge Cup final. A decade on, they did the same again, but won at Wembley this time. And Craven Park is basically a sell-out every single week these days.

2015: 7,863, 2025: 10,995

Leeds Rhinos: -2

An astonishing set of figures from Leeds – whose average attendance this year is different to ten years ago to the tune of just two supporters! Rhinos fans will hope for a similar ending to 2015 on the field, when they completed the treble by winning the Grand Final.

2015: 15,289, 2025: 15,287

Leigh Leopards: +3,873

Another unsurprising set of figures when it comes to Leigh – who are now a top-end Super League force.

A decade ago, they were in the Championship – and their crowds have almost exactly doubled in that time.

2015: 3,942, 2025: 7,815

Salford Red Devils: +289

It’s been a difficult year for Salford but compared to a decade ago, the Red Devils’ crowds have gone marginally up.

2015: 4,167, 2025: 4,456

St Helens: -286

The Saints’ crowds have held firm this year compared to ten years ago; just a couple of hundred fewer. That’s during a fairly lean period on the pitch by their own standards too, and recent history has shown those numbers will go up if the Saints are back in the upper echelons of the competition.

2015: 11,269, 2025: 10,983

Wakefield Trinity: +3,173

You guessed it: the rise in numbers at Wakefield Trinity is absolutely enormous! They’re making immense strides on the pitch under Daryl Powell, and equally similar ones off it too with Matt Ellis’ ownership.

2015: 4,097, 2025: 7,270

Warrington Wolves: +704

Warrington have built their crowds up by almost a thousand in the last decade.

2015: 9,476, 2025: 10,180

Wigan Warriors: +4,238

Finally, perhaps the most impressive rise of them all? Wigan’s numbers were already among Super League’s best but they’re now in a league of their own with an average of almost 17,500 this year.

That’s over 4,000 up on where they were a decade ago.

2015: 13,206, 2025: 17,444