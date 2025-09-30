How every club’s average attendance changed from 2024 to 2025 with SEVEN increases
Attendances are always a major talking point in rugby league, but how have things changed over the last 12 months in Super League?
On the whole, attendances across the league have risen steadily in recent years, and more than 1.62 million fans attended matches across the 27 ‘regular’ rounds of the competition.
That’s the highest ever cumulative figure recorded for a 12-team Super League season, so it’s no surprise that plenty of clubs saw rises in their attendances this term.
But just who saw rises and who saw drops?
Well, Love Rugby League has crunched the numbers to compare how each club’s average attendance has changed between 2024 and 2025…
Castleford Tigers: -1,097
2024 average attendance: 7,941
2025 average attendance: 6,844
Change: -1,097
Cas are one of five clubs whose attendance fell in Super League this year compared to last. Only once did they break the 8,000-mark at The Jungle, and that came in Round 12 against West Yorkshire foes Leeds.
Catalans Dragons: -501
2024 average attendance: 9,162
2025 average attendance: 8,661
Change: -501
Catalans’ figures also dropped, albeit not by as much. It was a disappointing campaign all round for the Perpignan natives, whose two biggest crowds both came against Wigan. Those two clashes were the only ones which brought attendances above 10,000 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2025.
Huddersfield Giants: -306
2024 average attendance: 4,532
2025 average attendance: 4,226
Change: -306
The smallest drop of the five in Super League came at Huddersfield, who only broke the 5,000-mark at the Accu Stadium on three occasions in 2025: against Warrington, Hull KR and Wakefield.
Hull FC: +1,184
2024 average attendance: 10,975
2025 average attendance: 12,159
Change: +1,184
Despite falling just short of the play-offs, FC’s 2025 campaign was lightyears apart from the woeful year they endued in 2024, and their crowds reflected that. Only once at the MKM Stadium did a crowd drop into four figures, and that was on a Thursday night against Leigh in Round 4.
Hull KR: +1,388
2024 average attendance: 9,883
2025 average attendance: 11,271
Change: +1,388
It’s been some season for Hull KR, whose supporters have seen them lift both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield. It’s worth noting that only the 13 home games in a ‘regular’ league season count towards their average, but having sold out on numerous occasions, the Robins’ attendance has increased by circa 13.5%.
Leeds Rhinos: +964
2024 average attendance: 14,035
2025 average attendance: 14,999
Change: +964
Leeds are another who have had a brighter 2025, and experienced an increase in crowds at Headingley. A crowd of almost 17,000 watched the Rhinos’ defeat to Hull KR in Round 9, and was one of eight times they drew an attendance above the 15,000-mark.
Leigh Leopards: +435
2024 average attendance: 8,391
2025 average attendance: 8,826
Change: +435
Another increase here, and another sign of progression for Leigh, who are doing plenty right both on and off the field at the moment. Their first-ever sell-out at the Leopards’ Den, and their highest-ever attendance in Super League, came against neighbours Wigan in Round 17.
Salford Red Devils: -578
2024 average attendance: 4,646
2025 average attendance: 4,068*
Change: -578
This figure needs to be taken with a big pinch of salt, and in truth, the drop is probably much lower than 578. Salford’s crowds fell monumentally as a result of the disgraceful treatment their fans have endured this term amid the club’s ongoing financial crisis, and though their average crowd is still above the 4,000-mark officially, the figures are skewed by incomplete data.
If we had to guess, we’d say their average crowd in reality has been no higher than 2,500, but we’ll never know for sure.
St Helens: -1,482
2024 average attendance: 13,105
2025 average attendance: 11,623
Change: -1,482
With the figures available to us, Saints have seen the heaviest fall in crowd figures, losing circa 11% of their average attendance comparing last year to this. We must caveat it with the fact that some of the travelling support numbers at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2025 have been abysmal, but this drop will still be a concern. Maybe some will return if they win the Grand Final…
Wakefield Trinity: +2,250
2024 average attendance: 5,538
2025 average attendance: 7,788
Change: +2,250
Wakefield’s increase has been the biggest in Super League, and though the fact they were in the Championship in 2024 plays a big factor in that, Trinity’s rise on the field has been matched with their growth off it. Matt Ellis and co. have done a sterling job of getting people back through the gates at Belle Vue, with over 9,000 packing in twice: against Leeds and Hull KR.
Warrington Wolves: +339
2024 average attendance: 10,065
2025 average attendance: 10,404
Change: +339
A small increase for Warrington, who only dropped into four figures on three occasions this year at the Halliwell Jones Stadium despite a dismal campaign on the field. Credit to the work that went into keeping that fanbase around, and to those that continued to back their side, because it would have been easy not to.
Wigan Warriors: +2,178
2024 average attendance: 14,910
2025 average attendance: 17,088
Change: +2,178
Wigan’s history-making 2024 campaign helped them to attract over 2,000 more supporters on match days at The Brick Community Stadium this year, on average. The Warriors did so with one fewer home games than everyone else, too, as their designated home fixture against Warrington in Round 3 – played in Las Vegas – doesn’t count towards their tally.