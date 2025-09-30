Attendances are always a major talking point in rugby league, but how have things changed over the last 12 months in Super League?

On the whole, attendances across the league have risen steadily in recent years, and more than 1.62 million fans attended matches across the 27 ‘regular’ rounds of the competition.

That’s the highest ever cumulative figure recorded for a 12-team Super League season, so it’s no surprise that plenty of clubs saw rises in their attendances this term.

But just who saw rises and who saw drops?

Well, Love Rugby League has crunched the numbers to compare how each club’s average attendance has changed between 2024 and 2025…

Castleford Tigers: -1,097

Castleford Tigers fans watch on during a Super League game at The Jungle in 2025

2024 average attendance: 7,941

2025 average attendance: 6,844

Change: -1,097

Cas are one of five clubs whose attendance fell in Super League this year compared to last. Only once did they break the 8,000-mark at The Jungle, and that came in Round 12 against West Yorkshire foes Leeds.

Catalans Dragons: -501

2024 average attendance: 9,162

2025 average attendance: 8,661

Change: -501

Catalans’ figures also dropped, albeit not by as much. It was a disappointing campaign all round for the Perpignan natives, whose two biggest crowds both came against Wigan. Those two clashes were the only ones which brought attendances above 10,000 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2025.

Huddersfield Giants: -306

Huddersfield fans watch on at the Accu Stadium as Leroy Cudjoe is presented with a shirt to mark his 400th Giants appearance in July 2025

2024 average attendance: 4,532

2025 average attendance: 4,226

Change: -306

The smallest drop of the five in Super League came at Huddersfield, who only broke the 5,000-mark at the Accu Stadium on three occasions in 2025: against Warrington, Hull KR and Wakefield.

Hull FC: +1,184

2024 average attendance: 10,975

2025 average attendance: 12,159

Change: +1,184

Despite falling just short of the play-offs, FC’s 2025 campaign was lightyears apart from the woeful year they endued in 2024, and their crowds reflected that. Only once at the MKM Stadium did a crowd drop into four figures, and that was on a Thursday night against Leigh in Round 4.

Hull KR: +1,388

Hull KR fans look on during a Super League game at Craven Park in 2025

2024 average attendance: 9,883

2025 average attendance: 11,271

Change: +1,388

It’s been some season for Hull KR, whose supporters have seen them lift both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield. It’s worth noting that only the 13 home games in a ‘regular’ league season count towards their average, but having sold out on numerous occasions, the Robins’ attendance has increased by circa 13.5%.

Leeds Rhinos: +964

2024 average attendance: 14,035

2025 average attendance: 14,999

Change: +964

Leeds are another who have had a brighter 2025, and experienced an increase in crowds at Headingley. A crowd of almost 17,000 watched the Rhinos’ defeat to Hull KR in Round 9, and was one of eight times they drew an attendance above the 15,000-mark.

Leigh Leopards: +435

A general view of the Leigh Sports Village taken ahead of a Leigh Leopards game in 2025

2024 average attendance: 8,391

2025 average attendance: 8,826

Change: +435

Another increase here, and another sign of progression for Leigh, who are doing plenty right both on and off the field at the moment. Their first-ever sell-out at the Leopards’ Den, and their highest-ever attendance in Super League, came against neighbours Wigan in Round 17.

Salford Red Devils: -578

2024 average attendance: 4,646

2025 average attendance: 4,068*

Change: -578

This figure needs to be taken with a big pinch of salt, and in truth, the drop is probably much lower than 578. Salford’s crowds fell monumentally as a result of the disgraceful treatment their fans have endured this term amid the club’s ongoing financial crisis, and though their average crowd is still above the 4,000-mark officially, the figures are skewed by incomplete data.

If we had to guess, we’d say their average crowd in reality has been no higher than 2,500, but we’ll never know for sure.

St Helens: -1,482

A general view of the Totally Wicked Stadium taken during a Super League game in 2025

2024 average attendance: 13,105

2025 average attendance: 11,623

Change: -1,482

With the figures available to us, Saints have seen the heaviest fall in crowd figures, losing circa 11% of their average attendance comparing last year to this. We must caveat it with the fact that some of the travelling support numbers at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2025 have been abysmal, but this drop will still be a concern. Maybe some will return if they win the Grand Final…

Wakefield Trinity: +2,250

2024 average attendance: 5,538

2025 average attendance: 7,788

Change: +2,250

Wakefield’s increase has been the biggest in Super League, and though the fact they were in the Championship in 2024 plays a big factor in that, Trinity’s rise on the field has been matched with their growth off it. Matt Ellis and co. have done a sterling job of getting people back through the gates at Belle Vue, with over 9,000 packing in twice: against Leeds and Hull KR.

Warrington Wolves: +339

Warrington Wolves fans watch on as the Royal Marines cascade from the roof of the Halliwell Jones Stadium to deliver a match ball ahead of a Super League game in 2025

2024 average attendance: 10,065

2025 average attendance: 10,404

Change: +339

A small increase for Warrington, who only dropped into four figures on three occasions this year at the Halliwell Jones Stadium despite a dismal campaign on the field. Credit to the work that went into keeping that fanbase around, and to those that continued to back their side, because it would have been easy not to.

Wigan Warriors: +2,178

2024 average attendance: 14,910

2025 average attendance: 17,088

Change: +2,178

Wigan’s history-making 2024 campaign helped them to attract over 2,000 more supporters on match days at The Brick Community Stadium this year, on average. The Warriors did so with one fewer home games than everyone else, too, as their designated home fixture against Warrington in Round 3 – played in Las Vegas – doesn’t count towards their tally.