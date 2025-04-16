Castleford have undergone a mid-season overhaul of their pack – and there are few Tigers supporters who would argue it wasn’t needed.

Danny McGuire’s side have endured a miserable start to the new Super League season, with only Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants sitting below them going into Rivals Round this week.

But they have acted swiftly in the transfer market to shore up the one area of their squad they appear to have been seriously lacking: middles.

Four players have joined in the past fortnight, including three on Tuesday alone. Brad Singleton had already signed from Salford to provide experience in the middle.

And he has now been joined by Hugo Salabio, Jordan Dezaria and, perhaps most importantly of all, Tom Amone – who will join for the rest of 2025 and become the leader and figurehead of a revamped Castleford pack.

It means their entire pack looks completely different – and far more competent and capable when it comes to mixing it with the better teams in Super League.

Amone, who will join Hull KR on a three-year deal next year, is clearly a massive signing for the remainder of this season and will potentially lay down a benchmark in the minds of supporters about what Castleford can attract for 2026.

That brings pressure on the club’s hierarchy but in the short-term, the capture of Amone is a fine piece of business from the Tigers.

If we are to safely assume he is a bonafide starter – he will be – then he will partner George Lawler in the front row, with Judah Rimbu at hooker, you would suspect.

The rest of the Tigers’ starting pack would be unchanged with Alex Mellor, Jeremiah Simbiken and Joe Westerman. But on the bench, there is now much more in the way of artillery.

Singleton provides a wealth of experience and will prove to be another good addition. And with Salabio and Dezaria competing for bench options alongside players such as Muizz Mustapha and Dan Okoro, there is now crucial depth for McGuire.

The final bench spot will go to Rimbu’s interchange hooker – be that either Liam Horne or Cain Robb.

But whatever identity the bench has, it is now obvious Castleford have finally acted to plug one of the major shortcomings in their squad.

Castleford’s possible strongest pack (with bench): Amone, Rimbu, Lawler, Mellor, Simbiken, Westerman. Interchange: Salabio, Singleton, Dezaria, Horne.