Castleford Tigers are one of the first Super League clubs to conclude their commitments at home for 2025 – and they went out in style too, after defeating local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

But on the whole, it has been a disappointing season to forget for Castleford. They will hope brighter times are around the corner in 2026 with Ryan Carr coming in as head coach, and a complete overhaul of their squad which has flattered to deceive this season.

And that disappointment which has lingered around the club has perhaps been reflected best in their average attendances this season: which has ended up at 6,844.

In 2024, with the IMG gradings looming, Castleford made a concerted push to get their crowds above the 7,500 mark to give them the best chance of achieving an A grading: something they successfully managed to do with some ease, as their final figure was actually closer to 8,000: 7,941.

But the disappointment of this season has clearly had an impact – with their average attendance over 1,000 down this season on the whole – and it’s their lowest average in a year for some time, too.

According to the data available from Rugby League Project, you have to go back to 2014 to find a figure that was actually below 7,000 over a whole season for the Tigers.

Their concerted efforts to get crowds in last year was the biggest average attendance since the Daryl Powell glory days but even in recent years – either side of the Covid-19 pandemic, as we’re excluding 2020 and 2021 from these figures – the Tigers have always been above 7,000 over a season.

That indicates there’s some work to do with the Tigers as a club to get some of the public back engaged with the team. But with the signings they’ve made and the buzz surrounding a new coach coming from overseas, they should be able to start well.

And with Martin Jepson’s backing and continued efforts to improve the OneBore Stadium over the coming months and years, Tigers officials will be hopeful the good times can return.

And if they do, so too will the crowds.

Castleford Tigers recent average attendances

2025: 6,844

2024: 7,941

2023: 7,186

2022: 7,508

2019: 7,253