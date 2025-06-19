Castleford Tigers are well underway for their plans for 2026 – with a plethora of targets already linked to Danny McGuire’s side for 2026.

The Tigers are likely to make a significant splash in the transfer market, with an increased salary cap spend and a high turnover of talent.

That will be led by new head of rugby Chris Chester, who is setting about putting his plans in place. However, some of Castleford’s rumoured targets had already agreed to sign before Chester joined the club.

Following yet more links to players in the last week, here’s how Castleford’s strongest 17 could look so far in 2026.

Fullback: Tex Hoy

As things stand, there hasn’t been an abundance of work done on Castleford’s backline. Many are still under contract, including Hoy. He’ll surely still be in black and amber in 2026.

Wing: Jason Qareqare

He’s struggled with injuries this year again but there is no doubting that when fit, Qareqare remains a starter for Castleford as it stands.

Centre: Zac Cini

Whether it’s been at centre or fullback, Cini has caught the eye in a Castleford team that has sometimes struggled, particularly in the early stages of the year. A useful player to have.

Centre: Sam Wood

A no-brainer. Castleford’s captain is under contract, and while he will no doubt attract interest given his ability, he’s set to stay in 2026.

Wing: Innes Senior

There are two Senior brothers vying for a spot in this team; we’ve just given the nod to Innes on this particular occasion.

Stand-off: Daejarn Asi

Asi arrived from the NRL at the start of this year and has shown flashes of promise.

Scrum-half: Rowan Milnes

Technically, Milnes may not be a Castleford player in 2026, as he’s off-contract. But the Tigers have a lack of halves and spine players under contract as it stands so for the purposes of this exercise, he is in.

Prop: Jack Ashworth

The first of a number of rumoured signings in the pack: four of them, no less. Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that the Tigers were close to finalising a deal to sign the Hull FC prop.

Hooker: Liam Horne

The Tigers have both Horne and Cain Robb vying for a spot at hooker as it stands, with Judah Rimbu now having left the club.

Prop: Joe Stimson

The next player linked with the Tigers is Gold Coast forward Stimson. Capable of playing in the front row or the back row, All Out Rugby League have suggested a deal is close for the player to join immediately.

Second row: Alex Mellor

Arguably Castleford’s player of the season so far in 2025, Mellor is on a long-term contract with the Tigers signed earlier this year.

Second row: Jordan Lane

Lane’s arrival has been linked for quite some time now. It’s still expected that he’ll make the move to West Yorkshire in 2026.

Loose-forward: Toafofoa Sipley

The final player linked with the Tigers is Manly forward Sipley, with All Out Rugby League suggesting that Castleford have held talks with the player.

Bench: Chris Atkin, Brad Singleton, Jeremiah Simbiken, George Hill.