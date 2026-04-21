It was whittled down to five, then down to one. In the end, Brian McDermott was deemed the right man to lead England into the World Cup.

The former Leeds Rhinos coach overcame a field featuring Brad Arthur, Sam Burgess, Steve McNamara and Paul Rowley to land the position, with a selection panel featuring RFL chair Nigel Wood and McDermott’s former Leeds captain, Kevin Sinfield, deciding he was the man to lead the nation forward.

In the end, it was McDermott’s time at the Rhinos, and the silverware that he won, that ultimately got him the panel’s approval. The 56-year-old is Super League’s most successful ever coach after winning four Grand Finals with the Rhinos, tasting success in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2018. He also won the Challenge Cup on two occasions, the League Leaders’ Shield and the World Club Challenge.

The panel was keen to appoint a coach with a history of winning silverware and of the five people interviewed, McDermott was the outstanding candidate in that regard.

McDermott hasn’t been a head coach since 2022, when he left Championship side Featherstone Rovers. At the top level, he hasn’t been a head coach since before Covid, when Toronto Wolfpack made their way into Super League before their withdrawal in 2020. More recently he has been an assistant coach in the NRL, first at Newcastle Knights, then Gold Coast Titans.

By comparison, three of the other candidates are active Super League head coaches while Steve McNamara was the competition’s longest-serving coach before his departure from Catalans Dragons last May, and he will be back in a hotseat next year with Hull FC. But that wasn’t considered a large enough factor to go against McDermott, who will now be given the opportunity to lead the country he represented as a player as a coach.

It remains to be seen how McDermott prepares to plan for the tournament, especially given he is on the other side of the world. However, the return of the Mac is in fogby