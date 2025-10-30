Bradford Bulls return to Super League for the first time in over a decade in 2026 – and they are already hard at work putting a squad together to ensure they can compete.

The Bulls are in a difficult position in that they effectively have to start from scratch, with every player in need of a new contract after the club transitioned from part-time to full-time following news of promotion being confirmed.

However, Kurt Haggerty is already well on with putting his team together. A string of new players have signed, a handful of existing players have agreed full-time deals and there are rumours of more big-name transfers on the way.

So how are the Bulls shaping up as it stands?

At the time of writing, there are 14 players officially confirmed in Haggerty’s squad if we are to take rumours speculated about new arrivals at face value and assume they are true.

The players linked with the club include Salford Red Devils star Esan Marsters – who Love Rugby League revealed was in talks with Bradford earlier this month – with his team-mate from the Red Devils, Joe Mellor, also linked with a move by All Out Rugby League.

Confirmed new arrivals include the return of both Ethan Ryan and Rowan Milnes on long-term deals, Salford prop Loghan Lewis and, perhaps most notably, England international Andy Ackers, who is the star recruit so far you could argue. Red Devils half-back Jayden Nikorima forms an early half-back pairing with Milnes after signing a three-year deal.

Then, Hull KR forward Eribe Doro signed on the dotted line with a two-year deal in another significant piece of business.

In terms of the existing Bradford players from 2025, we know of a few who have signed full-time deals. Highly-rated prop Ebon Scurr was one of the first to do, as was fans favourite Sam Hallas.

Fullback Luke Hooley, young forward Jamie Gill and Australian Mitch Souter have also signed full-time deals with former London and Toulouse man Guy Armitage also committing to Bradford in 2026 on a full-time contract.

There are a couple of other points of note. Waqa Blake signed a two-year deal with the Bulls at the start of this year, while Jayden Okunbor also agreed an extension midway through this season. However, there is no indication that they were full-time deals – and they may need to be re-negotiated. So with that in mind, we have stuck with the confirmed announcements thus far.

And that leaves the Bulls lining up as follows – and it’s not too difficult to work out where they’re short. However, the club are likely to unveil a whole host of new signings between now and the start of pre-season training next month.

Bradford squad as it stands

1. Luke Hooley

2. Ethan Ryan

3. Esan Marsters

4. ?

5. Guy Armitage

6. Jayden Nikorima

7. Rowan Milnes

8. Loghan Lewis

9. Andy Ackers

10. Eribe Doro

11. ?

12. ?

13. Sam Hallas

Subs: Joe Mellor, Ebon Scurr, Jamie Gill, Mitch Souter