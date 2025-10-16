How Bradford Bulls’ IMG score increased to secure Super League return

Bradford Bulls have been promoted back into Super League for the first time since 2014, with the West Yorkshire club sitting 10th in the 2025 IMG gradings table.

The four-time Grand Final winners saw their IMG score rise from 12.15 last year to a new tally of 14.81 to see them climb six places in the rankings ladder this year.

In the process, they also sit as the highest-ranked B Grade club in the rugby league pyramid, and move above current Super League sides Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants while also take the place of Salford Red Devils in the top flight come 2026.

Bradford Bulls’ IMG score increases as club explain full breakdown

Their 2.66 increase is among the biggest in this year’s gradings list, which was released in full earlier this morning (Tuesday, 16th October), and comes amid increases in three of the five pillars set out by IMG.

Of those increases, their finance score rose by 1.5 to a near-perfect 4.25/5, their performance score rose from 2.1714 to 2.5143 after finishing third in the Championship table and their stadium score also increased by 1.1181 to score 1.8992 out of 3.

“Bradford Bulls are delighted to announce we have received a Grade B score of 14.81 in IMG’s grading process, ranking us 10th and confirming our return to Betfred Super League!” a club statement read.

“Our breakdown of pillars as follows:

Fandom: 3.9000

Performance: 2.5143

Finance: 4.2500

Stadium: 1.8992

Community: 2.2500

Overall: 14.8135

Total: 14.81

Fandom – 3.9 out of 5 (down from 4.2 in 2024, a decrease of 0.3)

Performance – 2.5143 out of 5 (up from 2.1714 in 2024, an increase of 0.3443)

Finance – 4.25 out of 4.5 (up from 2.75 in 2024, an increase of 1.5)

Stadium – 1.8992 out of 3 (up from 0.7811 in 2024, an increase of 1.1181)

Community – 2.25 out of 2.2 (no change from 2024).”

Their return to Super League also follows their application for a place in the new expanded competition for next season; however, they have now been officially confirmed in the top 12 and will not be subject to the independent panel’s findings.

