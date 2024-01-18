‘Hopefully they trial it and it fails!’: Huddersfield Giants star reacts to RFL’s new tackle laws

Huddersfield Giants star Tui Lolohea makes no secret of the fact he’s not a fan of the game’s new tackle laws, and hopes they don’t get as far as the professional game.

As confirmed at the beginning of last month, the legal tackle height is to be lowered to below the armpit as the Rugby Football League aim to make the sport safer for players and reduce the risk of concussion.

The change – one of 44 made following recommendations from the Brain Health and Clinical Advisory Group – will only come into force in the professional game come the 2025 season.

Throughout 2024, the legal tackle height will be lowered in the community game as well as in age-grade rugby league at professional level, meaning that academy and reserve-grade will be the first to show us how the sport may look in this new era.

Before the RFL ratified these changes on a permanent basis, trials took place in academy games towards the back end of the season just gone.

On the opening night of the trial in a game between the youngsters of Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls, 57 penalties were awarded.

It’s that statistic that’s concerning for Lolohea, who told Love Rugby League: “I probably shouldn’t speak about it too much, but I just think that our sport is a physical sport, and it always will be.

“I’ve seen that the new (legal tackle) height got brought in last season at academy level, and I remember seeing the stat of how many penalties got given in that game.

“All I can say is that I hope it doesn’t ruin the game, like that suggests. Obviously you’ve got the next generation coming through and they’ll have to learn to play that way.

“Hopefully they trial it and it fails! I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Tonga international Lolohea is far from alone in his concerns over the changing of the tackle height law, with countless supporters and players already admitting they’re worried about where it may take the game.

The 28-year-old, like many, has played the game since he can remember, and says he’s just worried about the entertainment value decreasing because of the change.

Speaking at Huddersfield‘s media day last month, he continued: “It’s a weird one, a tricky one, and it will be a big talking point.

“It probably already is, but I think when it actually happens and people see it in action, we might lose fans of the game. We’re going to have to wait and see.

“We grew up with the rules that we’re playing now, and even younger than that when there were shoulder charges. It was a bit more brutal back then.

“We’ll just have to find out how it goes.”

