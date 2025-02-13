Wigan Warriors skipper Liam Farrell has created a slice of history – becoming the first-ever Super League player to make a captain’s challenge.

As has been the case Down Under in the NRL for a number of years, the captain’s challenge was introduced in Super League ahead of 2025.

Both sides begin every match with one challenge which their captain is able to use to contest a refereeing decision.

If they correctly appeal a decision, they retain their challenge. An unsuccessful appeal means they’ve lost their challenge for the game.

Unfortunately for Farrell and Wigan, his appeal was an unsuccessful one.

History made as captain’s challenge used for first time in Super League

Farrell’s challenge against Liam Moore’s decision came circa 60 seconds into the second half at The Brick Community Stadium.

With the score still level at 0-0, Moore had awarded a penalty to Leigh around 15 metres out from their own try-line for a ball steal.

There were three Warriors men in the tackle, but Farrell – and his team-mates – believed that the Leigh man involved had dropped the ball rather than it being stolen.

With the game paused for review, replays showed that referee Moore had indeed got the decision correct in the first place – with Sky Sports viewers and those inside the ground seeing a ‘Challenge Unsuccessful’ graphic pop up.

At the time of publishing, the score remains 0-0, and the Leopards still have their challenge in-tact.