Highly-rated Hull KR starlet seals season-long Championship loan

Off-season Hull KR recruit Noah Booth has made a season-long loan move to Championship side Featherstone Rovers after a terrific start to the year in the same division with Hunslet.

Centre Booth, who featured sporadically for Wakefield Trinity during their treble-winning campaign in the second tier last term, joined KR at the end of January.

The deal to take him to Craven Park on a four-year deal saw Neil Tchamambe head the other way to Trinity on loan for 2025.

Booth began 2025 on loan in the Championship with Hunslet, and scored six tries in eight appearances across all competitions before being recalled earlier this week, with the Parksiders detailing their ‘disappointment’ at the decision in their confirmation.

And now, a return to the second tier until the end of the year with Featherstone has been formally confirmed.

Lock Lane junior Booth formed part of the Warrington Wolves academy side which toured Australia in 2023, and is able to play at full-back and in the halves as well as in the centres.

When his move to KR was announced at the end January, he had already played one game for Hunslet in 2025, and the Robins agreed for the 20-year-old to remain with the Parksiders until the end of the campaign.

But he will now instead don a Fev shirt for the remainder of 2025 having completed his loan move to Post Office Road.

As the Rovers announced his signing, head coach Paul Cooke – who played 64 games for the Robins between 2007 and 2010 – said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Noah to the club and thank Hull KR for allowing the deal to happen.

“Noah adds competition to an already strong set of outside-backs and is no stranger to the Championship having played plenty of games with Wakefield last season and Hunslet at the beginning of this campaign.

“We’re looking forward to working with Noah for the remainder of the season.”

