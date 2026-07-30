Herman Ese’ese missed Hull FC’s latest miserable defeat with tonsillitis – with Andy Last once again taking aim at his players after they lost at Huddersfield Giants.

The Black and Whites are now just two points clear of the Giants at the bottom end of Super League after slumping to a 22-16 loss in West Yorkshire on Thursday.

It means Hull have lost 16 of their 21 league games this season – and the prospect of earning the wooden spoon now appears to be a distinct possibility.

And Last did not hold back post-match.

Herman Ese’ese absence explained

The big team news was the absence of star forward Ese’ese, with some speculating whether or not it was selection-based after a difficult return from injury for one of Hull’s key men.

But Last confirmed: “He had viral tonsillitis. He’s not very well unfortunately.”

However, he insisted it did not act as an excuse for their display. He said: “I don’t think it disrupted the team much. Max Wood and Yusuf Aydin did good stints and Hugo and Harvie have been starting for us, it was obvious Huddersfield came after that middle unit and they got some joy there.

Last insisted the result was ‘very disappointing’ – before insisting there are too many players within his team making ‘critical errors at critical times’.

“It’s the story of our last three or four performances; close but we haven’t got enough to get across the line,” he said. “It’s a disappointing result and disappointing for the travelling support. To get beat like that.. very disappointing.

“The effort is there but a bit of smarts is lacking. We don’t build enough pressure and that’s been the story of our season. We’re getting defeated on a regular basis and we’re not coming up with enough good decisions from numerous players. We’ve got lots of individuals making critical errors at critical times.

“It’s quite clear we’re low on confidence and we need to get some confidence. The fact we’re in tight contests but losing that ability to get across the line.. we need to have a good look at it on tape.”

Huddersfield coach hails win

As for Huddersfield, they will now truly believe they can hunt Hull down and avoid what many have suspected would be an inevitable 14th-placed finish this season

They now have back-to-back wins and head coach Jim Lenihan admitted he was thrilled to see the work done on the training ground paying off.

He said: “I think it’s the reward of doing a lot of hard work at training. I’m really happy for the boys. We’ve been doubling our workload to get to a point where we can be a bit more competitive in our games and I’m so happy for them to get some good news at the back end of the year.

“The biggest part we’ve got at the moment is we’re looking forward to playing football. It’s important to stick to a game-plan and go out and compete.”

The Giants face Catalans next week while Hull play St Helens – with the battle to avoid the wooden spoon now firmly alive.