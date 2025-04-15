Wests Tigers players have taken to social media to express their frustration over the Lachlan Galvin fall out, after the young gun criticized coach Benji Marshall and rejected a record $5-6 million deal to stay at the club beyond his current contract which ends in 2026.

Tigers 2025 recruit Sunia Turuva posted a Instagram story on for close friends which has found its way into public circulation on Tuesday.

The winger shared a photo of Galvin’s locker at the club’s Concord headquarters, set to Shane McMahon’s WWE theme song ‘Money Talks,’ featuring the iconic line: “Here comes the money, money, money, money, money.”

The Instagram account of Turuva has now gone private.

Sunia Turuva and Jarome Luai’s Instagram posts highlight locker room feelings.

The Turuva leak came just hours after fellow new recruit Jarome Luai shared a somewhat cryptic Instagram story with the caption, “team first,” to Kendrick Lamar song “B**ch, don’t kill my vibe.”

This comes after Tigers forward Fonua Pole was seen liking a post on a Wests Tigers fan page that took a swipe at the young five-eighth for turning his back on the club.

The post read: “Unf***ingbelievable. We give you a shot at first grade and hand you the keys to the franchise with every tool possible to succeed — cya mate.”

NRL 360 host Braith Anasta questioned the Fox Sports panel on Tuesday if they believe this is good leadership from the marquee player.

“He’s just pretty much said, ‘if you don’t want to be a part of this team, see you later, work your way back in,’” said Anasta.

In a dramatic twist, journalist Andrew Webster revealed that club coach Benji Marshall and club CEO Shane Richardson had planned to name Galvin in the side — until senior players intervened.

“As of last night, Shane Richardson and Benji Marshall were of the opinion that they were going to pick him, and it was the senior players who fronted Benji this morning and said, ‘We don’t want to play with him,’” Webster said.

Remarkably, Marshall then asked Galvin to speak to the playing group. Galvin addressed the team, but it’s reported that his words didn’t land well.

“Apparently they had to call an end to it because they weren’t copping what was coming out of his mouth,” Webster said.

On Tuesday, Galvin was dropped to NSW Cup, with Jarome Luai set to take over at five-eighth with Adam Doueihi named at halfback for the clash against the Eels on Monday.

The Tigers look to be tested in the halves by the Eels who welcome back captain Mitch Moses into the starting lineup, after the Origin hero sustained a stress fracture to his foot in the pre-season.