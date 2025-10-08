Herbie Farnworth has committed his future to the Dolphins before flying home to England for this autumn’s Ashes, after signing a new contract with the NRL club.

Farnworth is one of the competition’s standout players and as of next month, would have been able to negotiate with rival clubs for the 2027 season as he entered the final 12 months of his contract with Kristian Woolf’s side.

But he has put that talk to bed for at least another year after deciding to sign a new one-year contract extension that keeps him with the Dolphins until the end of the 2027.

It means Farnworth, who returns to England this weekend, is now locked in for the medium term at the club – and he insisted he believes he can challenge for a Premiership with the Dolphins.

“This was an easy decision for me as I did not see myself going anywhere else,” he said.

“When I look at the roster the club has built for the Dolphins, I am so excited about what this team can achieve in the next couple of seasons.

“I believe we have the team to go with any other in the NRL and I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader admitted it was a huge piece of news for the club to tie down what he described as one of the sport’s elite players.