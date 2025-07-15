He has been one of the form players in the NRL in 2025: but could Dolphins and England superstar Herbie Farnworth be about to consider a code switch to rugby union?

Farnworth grew up playing the sport in England before moving to Australia and becoming one of the standout players in league for club and country.

That has perhaps always kept speculation bubbling away that he could switch codes at one stage. Indeed, earlier this year, Martin Offiah told Love Rugby League that he would back Dom Young and Farnworth to succeed in union if they ever switched.

Farnworth’s contract with the Dolphins expires at the end of next season and Brian Foley, Farnworth’s uncle who has been by his side for his entire career, told AAP interest in him is ‘ongoing’.

“That interest is ongoing from rugby union,” Foley said.

“Herbie played schoolboy rugby union for Ermysted’s Grammar School at Skipton as a No.10 and centre but mainly as a fullback.

“Originally, there were two clubs in France keen when he signed his first contract with Brisbane and there has been interest from rugby clubs in England that we went and visited, but since he has been in Australia they accept he is in the NRL and that’s what he is doing.”

But Farnworth has played down talk of a move any time soon. He said he believes he has a ‘long, long time’ left at the club – hinting that he could yet sign a new deal with the NRL side beyond 2026.

When asked what he made of a possible switch in time for the Rugby World Cup in 2027, he said: “Nothing really.

“I’m still very happy at the Dolphins. I’ve still got this year and next year left, so I’ve got a long, long time here, and I think we’re going in a really positive way.”

