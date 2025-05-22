Herbie Farnworth has pulled off one of the most unexpected performances of the season — walking straight out of hospital and straight into a starring role in the Dolphins’ commanding 44-8 win over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.



The English center revealed he spent the last two days in hospital this week battling a leg infection, and only jumped on a plane to reach Sydney hours before kick-off.

“I got out this morning and flew down a couple of hours ago,” Farnworth told Nine’s Danika Mason in a post match interview.



“I just got a bit crook but managed to turn a corner this morning. It was a late call to come, but I’m glad I did. When you’re on the field, you just ignore that stuff.”

“It was a tough one today, but I’m just glad the boys turned up,” he said.



And turn up they did. Farnworth ran for over 100 metres, set up a try for winger Jack Bostock, and crossed the line himself for the sixth straight game, in soggy conditions at Accor Stadium.

Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf was more than proud of the 25-year-old’s commitment.

“He’s got a pretty serious infection on his leg,” Woolf said. “There’s some really brave efforts, and it was particularly brave from him obviously.”

The Englishman even came up with a try in the 64th minute, darting over from dummy half, marking the centers sixth try in as many games.

Farnworth wasn’t the only one toughing it out on Thursday night — young hooker Kurt Donoghoe shattered his nose in a sickening head clash and kept going – even scoring a try late in the game – proving to the world he is hard as nails.



The upset win over the ‘top Dogs’ puts the Dolphins right back in the mix for a top-eight spot, with a handy two points coming their way next week thanks to a well timed bye round.



This is only the second loss for the Bulldogs in 2025 – who still remain on top of the table – losing out to both Brisbane based teams who currently sit outside the top eight.

