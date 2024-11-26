The fixtures for Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2025 Championship campaign have been revealed, and there are some huge clashes to look out for.

Come 6pm on Tuesday evening, all 13 clubs in the second tier will be able to reveal their full fixture list for next year.

But at 8am, they were permitted to publicise who their first home game of the campaign is against and when it comes, meaning the first two rounds can be pieced together.

Heavyweight clashes among opening 2025 Championship fixtures as Rounds 1 and 2 revealed

The Championship campaign will begin in France on the evening of Saturday, February 15 as 2024’s beaten Grand Finalists Toulouse Olympique host Widnes Vikings at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Allan Coleman led the Vikings to the play-offs last term for the first time since their relegation from Super League back in 2018.

Newly-promoted Hunslet then travel to Barrow Raiders the following day while last season’s League 1 champions Oldham begin their campaign on home soil against York.

London Broncos’ time back in the second tier begins with a trip to Odsal to take on Bradford Bulls.

As a result of the division reducing in size to 13 clubs for 2025, each round will bring a bye for a team next term, as we see in the NRL.

Batley Bulldogs get that bye in Round One, and Mark Moxon’s side’s first home game isn’t yet known.They travel to Oldham in Round Two, while Doncaster get the bye.

The Dons are at Featherstone Rovers on the opening weekend, but have revealed that their first home game will come on Sunday, March 23 against Widnes. It’s not yet known which round of the campaign that game falls in.

Elsewhere in Round Two, York welcome Toulouse with London hosting Featherstone in the capital and Hunslet will welcome West Yorkshire foes Bradford to the South Leeds Stadium.

The full fixture lists for Rounds One and Two can be seen below…

Round One

Saturday, February 15

Toulouse Olympique v Widnes Vikings (5pm GMT KO)

Sunday, February 16 (all 3pm KOs)

Barrow Raiders v Hunslet

Bradford Bulls v London Broncos

Featherstone Rovers v Doncaster

Sheffield Eagles v Halifax Panthers

Oldham v York

Bye: Batley Bulldogs

Round Two

Saturday, February 22

York v Toulouse Olympique (6pm KO)

Sunday, February 23 (all 3pm KOs)

Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders

Hunslet v Bradford Bulls

London Broncos v Featherstone Rovers

Oldham v Batley Bulldogs

Widnes Vikings v Sheffield Eagles

Bye: Doncaster