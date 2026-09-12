Has Liam Farrell played final Wigan Warriors game already?

Liam Farrell admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if he has already played his final game for Wigan Warriors – but Matt Peet has dropped a clear hint he will call on the services of his captain in the play-offs.

Farrell made an emotional return to the Wigan side for the first time since June, on a night when Matt Peet’s side secured top spot in Super League courtesy of a thumping win over Catalans Dragons.

But the pre-match talk was all around whether or not Farrell would stay in Wigan’s side for the play-offs, with a home semi-final in a fortnight’s time now potentially his final appearance at the Brick Community Stadium. If he is not selected, then he will have already played on his home ground for the final time on Friday night.

Farrell unsure on Wigan plans

And the Warriors captain, speaking to Sky Sports after the game on Friday night, admitted he genuinely didn’t know if he had already played for his hometown club for the final time, saying he doesn’t know if he’ll feature in the play-offs.

“I don’t know, I don’t know the answer to that,” he said. “It’s just been about getting back fit and playing. I’ve had the conversation with Matty and said I’m there if you need me. I asked Matty tonight how long I’d play before kick-off and he said 50 minutes.. I was expecting 10, to be honest!”

However, Peet appeared to suggest that Farrell will very much be part of his plans for when the play-offs roll around.

“In one way it was a good chance to celebrate him, I’d have always put him in,” Peet said of bringing Farrell back for the game on Friday night. “But now I’ve got to pick a 17 to get the job done.. and he’s a good player to have, isn’t he.”

League Leaders’ Shield needs ‘more recognition’

Farrell also insisted that finishing top of Super League and being the competition’s most consistent team is an accolade that deserves more recognition.

Wigan ultimately finished four points clear of both Leeds and Warrington in the end, overcoming a slow start to the season to become unstoppable in the second half of the campaign, winning 15 consecutive league fixtures.

He said: “It doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. We’ve chipped away through the year and we’ve had a great end to the year. That’s a great way to finish off.”

And Farrell admitted after marking his Wigan return with a try, he is eagerly looking forward to starting a new chapter in the club’s performance staff in 2027.

He said: “I was lucky enough to get over. It’s funny really, I scored on my debut here and to score possibly on my final game ever here is a great feeling. There are some great blokes who’ve played here who’ve made the transition to coach and they’ve been great so I’m looking forward to it. It’s a new journey for me and something I’m excited about, and I hope I can have an influence on the team and use it that way.”