Youngster Harvey Makin has returned to parent club Wigan Warriors having been on a season-long loan in the Championship at Oldham.

Makin, who turned 22 in November, joined Oldham ahead of the 2026 campaign and had been set to remain with the Roughyeds for the duration of the campaign.

The prop played five games for the Roughyeds and scored a sole try in a Challenge Cup victory against Dewsbury Rams, but has now returned to Wigan.

Having been an unused 18th man on numerous occasions for Matt Peet’s side, Makin made his first-team debut for Wigan in a Super League win over Huddersfield Giants last July.

He had already represented Oldham twice as a loanee back in 2023 and prior to his stint with the Roughyeds this year, had also enjoyed stints on dual-registration or loan at London Broncos, Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils.

Now, the youngster has 46 senior appearances on his CV across all competitions, and the try he scored for Oldham against Dewsbury last month was the sixth of his career.

The Roughyeds announced that Makin had returned to Wigan in a press release published on Tuesday, and head coach Alan Kishaw had plenty of praise for the Warriors product.

Kilshaw – whose side have won two and lost two in the Championship so far this term – said: “Harvey has shown great potential during his spell with us and has been a pleasure to work with throughout his time at the club.

“He’s applied himself well in training, taken on feedback, and continued to grow both on and off the field.

“Everyone here wishes him the very best in the next chapter of his career. We’ve no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him, and we’ll be watching his progress.”