Young Wigan Warriors forward Harvey Makin has sealed a short-term loan return to Barrow Raiders and will feature against Hunslet this weekend.

Makin, who only turned 22 in November, has enjoyed numerous loan stints at Barrow previously and has amassed 14 appearances across all competitions in their colours to date.

The Cumbrians are the club he has represented more often than any other to this point in his career, with a total of 46 senior appearances on his CV.

One of those came in a Wigan shirt last season, with his Warriors debut made in a Super League victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Seven have come for Oldham, including five this term. The versatile forward had been sent on a season-long loan to the Roughyeds, but was returned to his parent club earlier this month and now finds himself back in the fold at Barrow.

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Wigan Warriors forward Harvey Makin lands fresh Championship loan as destination confirmed

As well as Wigan, Barrow and Oldham, Makin has also enjoyed loan or dual-registration stints at London Broncos, Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils.

He’s scored six tries to date in his career, including one in his 14 games for Barrow: which came in a victory against Swinton Lions back in June 2024.

Makin also notched one earlier this year for Oldham in their Challenge Cup Third Round success against Dewsbury Rams.

As Barrow announced his loan return, Director of Rugby Andy Gaffney said: “We’re delighted to welcome Harvey back ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hunslet.

“Harvey has spent a good deal of time on loan for us in the past, and we know all about his ability to run hard and break the lines with his powerful stature and ball carrying, which quickly made him a fan favourite.

“He will provide the ideal cover for some of our injured bodies in the forward pack, and we’d like to thank Wigan for trusting us with the continued development of one of their promising stars.”

Barrow sit second on the Championship ladder ahead of this weekend having won four of their first five league games in 2026, but were knocked out of the 1895 Cup in the Preliminary Round with a defeat away against London Broncos last weekend.